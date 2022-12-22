Walmart is Entirely Discontinuing Carry-Out Paper Bag Purchases in One State Beginning January 18

Two iterations of an eco-friendly bag policy are becoming effectuated by Walmart locations across the nation.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Facebook.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. My December 15th article, “Over 200 Walmart Stores Soon to Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag,” is particularly relevant to this present piece as it regards the company’s continued eco-friendly movement towards a reusable bag policy.

As excerpted from the article: As with other supermarket chains that have instituted the change in various states, unless a customer brings their own bag the store will charge 10 cent each for theirs. Walmart in Colorado is the latest entity and state to adapt this change.

However, a new state on the list is discounting store-purchased single-use bags entirely, in favor of the customers bringing their own. The state’s stores, though, will continue to sell reusable bags.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

According to a December 21st report from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Walmart Is Expanding Its Single-Use Bag Ban to 111 More Stores, Starting Jan. 18,” all Walmart stores in New York will be eliminating the offer of single-use bags to its customers shortly after the new year.

From the report: After ringing in the New Year, Walmart will be getting rid of single-use paper bags at its New York stores. An official announcement was posted on the Facebook page for the Walmart store in Olean, New York, on Dec. 5. "Hey, New York! Paper shopping bags are going away on 1/18," the post from Walmart reads. New York banned plastic carry-out bags in March 2020, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), but stores have been permitted to sell paper carry-out bags for five cents a pop.

The report went on to state: For its part, however, Walmart will no longer offer this option come January, reminding customers not to forget to bring their own bags in the Facebook post. If you're really in a pickle, you can still purchase Walmart's reusable bags while shopping in-store, the retailer said.

To reiterate, in some states such as Colorado single-use bags can now be purchased. In New York, however, the purchasing of such bags has been completely discontinued — at check-out or otherwise — but the stores will continue to sell reusable bags.

Conclusion

Walmart’s continuing push for an eco-friendly bagging solution is in full force and is largely expected by online industry analysts to be effectuated nationwide sooner than the company had previously announced as their stated plan.

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

