Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than Announced

The store was scheduled to shutter nearly one week later, on December 24th.

T.J. Maxx Photo by TJMaxx.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Patch.com and Popville.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the stalwart T.J. Maxx chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the company, “Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24th,” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it detailed the original announced plans for the store in question.

My article excerpted a December 13th report from Patch.com, entitled “TJ Maxx Closing Store At Mazza Gallerie In Friendship Heights,” that stated the longstanding Washington, D.C. location was closing due to redevelopment-related reasons.

As excerpted from Patch.com: T.J. Maxx is closing its Mazza Gallerie location in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of D.C. on Dec. 24. The store, at 5300 Wisconsin Avenue NW, is holding a sale through its closing date... Mazza Gallerie was bought by Tishman Speyer at a foreclosure auction for about $50 million in August 2020, The MoCo Show reported. The mall is going to be demolished to make way for a new, mixed-use development.

Now comes word that this new location closed its doors early. By December 18th the location was already shuttered.

Let us explore further.

T.J. Maxx, 2022

According to a December 19th brief from Popville.com, “T.J. Maxx Already Closed Friendship Heights,” the location has shuttered early and appears to be due to a hastened response to the razing of Mazza Gallerie.

From the brief: Thanks to readers for reporting over the weekend: “ TJ Maxx in Friendship Heights today only to find that yesterday they closed permanently. I think Mazza Gallerie is now completely empty.” They were originally slated to close December 24th.

A phone call to the company has verified the store closed nearly one week early. Specific reason was not given.

Conclusion

Though it is not unusual for a given retailer to close earlier than announced if they either run out of inventory, or if a surrounding location is being razed and/or improved upon, in these instances the comments are speculative. All that has been verified in this regard is the earlier than expected permanent closure of the T.J. Maxx location as an element of the plans for Mazza Gallerie.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.