40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake Repercussions

Joel Eisenberg

The Humboldt earthquake has severely impacted branch operations. Locations are indefinitely shuttered due in part to power outages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZ38P_0jqphe6800
USPS TrucksPhoto bySam LaRussa, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, About.USPS.com, and CNN.com.

Introduction

Severe damage caused by December 20th’s Northern California earthquake has also included an immediate closure of 40 surrounding United States Post Office branches. Though said branches are now closed during the holiday season, there is no indication as to when they will reopen.

Let us explore further.

USPS Closures and the Humboldt Earthquake

According to a December 21st report from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “USPS Is Suspending Services at 40 Post Offices, Effective Immediately,” the action was undertaken in part due to widespread damage, mainly power outages, sustained during this week’s destructive Humboldt earthquake.

As excerpted from the report: When the USPS isn't able to run operations normally, it notifies those impacted through its Service Alerts website. With this tool, "residential customers and small businesses can find out if mail is being delivered, or if their post offices are open," according to the Postal Service. Based on the agency's latest update, several facilities are facing new service disruptions.

It is strongly encouraged for anyone in the area intending to mail packages this week to click on the USPS’ Service Alerts page for operations-related status reports.

The article went on to state, regarding those alerts: On Dec. 20, the USPS sent out an alert, warning customers that 40 post offices in California are now "temporarily closed." Many of the facilities are located throughout Humboldt County in cities such as Arcata, Eureka, and Fortune—all of which are in Northern California.

Per CNN.com’s December 20th report, “2 People Are Dead, 12 Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California,” the event caused collateral damage: 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, part of California’s forested Redwood Coast. Fortuna is near Eureka and about a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

The USPS temporarily closed branches were all impacted by the quake, either directly or indirectly.

Conclusion

There has been no indication as to when the shuttered offices will reopen.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Humboldt County# Earthquake# USPS# United States Post Office# California

