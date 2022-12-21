Latest Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanent Closing Announced

This week has come word of yet another closure within the previously announced plan to shutter 150 underperforming locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond Photo by BedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Silive.com, DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Bed Bath & Beyond chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the financially beleaguered company, December 14th’s “Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing,” is particularly relevant to this present piece due to its date of publication (one week ago) and resultant current status.

The article regarded a Staten Island closure, and excerpted a December 14th report by Silive.com, “Staten Island’s Last Remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to Close For Good,” whereby it was stated that said location closure represented the end of an era.

From Silive.com: “As part of our previously announced closing of approximately 150 underperforming stores in support of our current optimization strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Staten Island, N.Y., location in the coming months,” a spokesperson for the company said when questioned about the store’s slashed prices. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Elizabeth, N.J., Iselin, N.J., or Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com.”

Now comes word of another location, among the 150 previously announced though only partially listed by the company, set to close.

Note: The spokesperson’s language in explaining the Staten Island closure is very similar to the explanation of this latest store shuttering.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2022

According to a December 21st update from DailyFreeman.com, entitled “Bed Bath & Beyond in Town of Ulster to Close,” this latest closure is reportedly among the company’s generalized announcement of 150 U.S. store closings.

As excerpted from the article: Bed Bath & Beyond will close its store at 1187 Ulster Avenue within the next couple of months, a store official has confirmed. A media relations representative said Tuesday the store would close in the coming months as the big-box retailer, specializing in bed, bath, kitchen, home decor and storage and cleaning items, seeks to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its “current optimization strategy.”

Though the retailer did not offer an exact date for when the Ulster store will close, online analysts tend to agree — as a targeted Google search will verify — that early-2023 appears most likely.

The report went on to state: “We previously shared this information with our valued Associates,” the representative said. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh as well as online.”

Again, the new official statement is effectively the same as the previous.

Conclusion

As I have stated in a prior article regarding Bed Bath & Beyond closures, the company’s previously-announced spate of 150 store closures is in full force, and the decisions as to which locations to shutter remain strategic in nature and gradually unveiled.

As ever, in the event of updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.