Longstanding H&M Store Location Permanently Closing

Following the company’s 240 previously-announced store closures in 2022, has come word of a particularly prominent new shuttering for 2023.

H&M Photo by iStock

Wikipedia maintains a dedicated page for H&M stores, which states: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (abbreviated H&M) is a multinational clothing company based in Sweden. Its focus is fast-fashion clothing for men, women, teenagers, and children. As of November 2019, H&M operates in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. H&M is the worlds second-largest international clothing retailer, behind Spain-based Inditex (parent company of Zara). H&M was founded by Erling Persson and its current CEO is Helena Helmersson.

The company was founded in 1947, and has long been considered one of the world’s most prominent retailers in terms of location count.

Indeed, ScrapeHero.com features an up-to-date U.S. location count: There are 505 H And M retail stores in the United States as of December 14, 2022. The state with the most number of H And M locations in the U.S. is California, with 77 retail stores, which is about 15% of all H And M retail stores in the U.S.

Outwardly, these appear to be healthy numbers. However, according to a March, 2022 article published by BestLifeOnline.com and entitled “This Popular Clothing Chain Just Announced It's Closing 240 Stores,” H&M has been impacted by a combination of pandemic-related issues and other unexpected business challenges.

As excerpted from the article: H&M just announced that it is planning to shutter 240 stores this year, Yahoo Finance reported on March 31. According to the news outlet, the Swedish retailer has about 4,800 stores globally, and the location of its closures have not yet been announced.

Now comes word of a particularly prominent closing.

Let us explore further.

An October 22nd piece from WPGTalkRadio.com, entitled “Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA,” referenced a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer that detailed the latest H&M store closure.

As excerpted from the article: According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, H&M will be further shrinking its Center City footprint by closing its store at 1530 Chestnut Street sometime next year. Company officials would not confirm an actual date, but employees told the publication the store would close on January 4th.

The entity issued a statement: While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth.

The WPGTalkRadio.com article went on to state: About two years ago, H&M closed its store on Walnut Street. The brokers for the storefront say they are actively looking for a new tenant and are trying to lure a business that focuses on food and entertainment to the space.

The company has not issued a new statement regarding other upcoming location closures.

Though news of Philadelphia’s H&M closure was initially reported back in October, the time of said closure is now, by all indication, imminent.

Thank you for reading.