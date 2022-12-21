Longstanding H&M Store Location Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

Following the company’s 240 previously-announced store closures in 2022, has come word of a particularly prominent new shuttering for 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oDEe_0jqKV09W00
H&MPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and WPGTalkRadio.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia maintains a dedicated page for H&M stores, which states: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (abbreviated H&M) is a multinational clothing company based in Sweden. Its focus is fast-fashion clothing for men, women, teenagers, and children. As of November 2019, H&M operates in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. H&M is the worlds second-largest international clothing retailer, behind Spain-based Inditex (parent company of Zara). H&M was founded by Erling Persson and its current CEO is Helena Helmersson.

The company was founded in 1947, and has long been considered one of the world’s most prominent retailers in terms of location count.

Indeed, ScrapeHero.com features an up-to-date U.S. location count: There are 505 H And M retail stores in the United States as of December 14, 2022. The state with the most number of H And M locations in the U.S. is California, with 77 retail stores, which is about 15% of all H And M retail stores in the U.S.

Outwardly, these appear to be healthy numbers. However, according to a March, 2022 article published by BestLifeOnline.com and entitled “This Popular Clothing Chain Just Announced It's Closing 240 Stores,” H&M has been impacted by a combination of pandemic-related issues and other unexpected business challenges.

As excerpted from the article: H&M just announced that it is planning to shutter 240 stores this year, Yahoo Finance reported on March 31. According to the news outlet, the Swedish retailer has about 4,800 stores globally, and the location of its closures have not yet been announced.

Now comes word of a particularly prominent closing.

Let us explore further.

H&M, 2022

An October 22nd piece from WPGTalkRadio.com, entitled “Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA,” referenced a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer that detailed the latest H&M store closure.

As excerpted from the article: According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, H&M will be further shrinking its Center City footprint by closing its store at 1530 Chestnut Street sometime next year. Company officials would not confirm an actual date, but employees told the publication the store would close on January 4th.

The entity issued a statement: While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth.

The WPGTalkRadio.com article went on to state: About two years ago, H&M closed its store on Walnut Street. The brokers for the storefront say they are actively looking for a new tenant and are trying to lure a business that focuses on food and entertainment to the space.

The company has not issued a new statement regarding other upcoming location closures.

Conclusion

Though news of Philadelphia’s H&M closure was initially reported back in October, the time of said closure is now, by all indication, imminent.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates on the matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# H and M# Clothing# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
153039 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Another Bed Bath & Beyond Location Announced Today as Permanently Closing

The location is reported to be part of the 150 planned closures announced by the company in August. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and MagicValley.com.

Read full story
Clarksville, IN

In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.

In response to the viral TikTok video, the company’s corporate office is now investigating the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok and DailyDot.com.

Read full story
9 comments

List of 24 U.S. Shopping Malls Up For Sale. Dozens of Major Chain Stores Expected to Permanently Close.

One of the country’s largest mall owners announced the sale of their U.S. mall holdings in April. Once sold, the land is expected to be utilized for redevelopment. Westfield Shopping MallPhoto byUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.com)

Read full story

Self-Identified Dillard’s Employees Expose Company Secrets

In part, Dillard’s shares incentive programs and also sales quota requirements similar to other retailers that at times exacerbates competition among employees. This article is based on corporate postings, independently-verified sources, and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok.

Read full story
9 comments
White Plains, NY

Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently Closing

The stalwart location is reportedly being demolished for redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WRRV.com, and GalleriaatWhitePlains.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Montgomeryville, PA

Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain Future

New owners of a scantly-traveled mall that houses the perennial steakhouse and other businesses are not commenting. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, ShopMontgomeryMall.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
23 comments
Memphis, TN

Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at Auction

A shopping mall housing the popular clothing retailer and dozens of others is reportedly a victim of severe economic instability, and largely expected to be shut down. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WREG.com, Twitter.com, and Facebook.com.

Read full story
19 comments

Vets Discuss How to Tell if Your Dog or Cat is in Pain, and How to Help

Pets tend to exhibit signs, though sometimes slight, of their discomfort. This article is based on veterinary postings. In the event of questions regarding certain exhibited signs from your dog or cat as detailed in this article, contact your vet or local pet hospital. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:VetsSpecialists.co.uk and medvetforpets.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Belvidere, IL

57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.

Over 1300 employees will be out of work. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, NYTimes.com, and CarandDriver.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.

Read full story
7 comments

A Brief History of Christmas and Global Winter Celebrations

What we know as “Christmas” is a tradition with global origins and iterations. This article is based on widely-accepted media reports as to global iterations of the Christmas holiday. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: History.com, Merriam-Webster.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story

Plans For Popeyes Closings in 2023

The entity recently shuttered a high-profile location. A temporary closure followed shortly thereafter. Are more to come?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OrlandoWeekly.com, Freep.com, and Herald-Review.com.

Read full story
20 comments

Is Five Below Planning to Close Stores in 2023?

Companies routinely share investor press releases and documents online, which in this regard appears to have directly led to customer concerns as to this entity’s health. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,ScrapeHero.com, Facebook, Reddit, and Investor.FiveBelow.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.

Read full story
95 comments

Plans For Jimmy John’s Closings in 2023

Following over 90 pandemic-related closings between 2020 and mid-2021, and several unexpected and high-profile closures in recent weeks, are plans afoot to shutter more locations in 2023?

Read full story
10 comments

New Study Says Coffee Can Double Mortality Rate in Individuals With High Blood Pressure

The study has fast become controversial, and questions are being asked by some medical professionals as to its controls. This article is based on medical postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com and The Journal of the American Heart Association.

Read full story
7 comments

Recent Changes to Perennial Breakfast Cereal Brands

Some decades-old favorites are adding new iterations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Kelloggs.com, Bakersfield.com, and TheDailyMeal.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Albany County, NY

Status of Upcoming Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Albany County

The newest location of the acclaimed restaurant chain, expected to open in 2023, remains in the midst of a routine permit approval. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RuthsChris.com, Google.com, and TimesUnion.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: “Good Will Hunting” is the 90’s Finest Film About Mental Health Issues

As a professional screenwriter, film historian, and former mental health professional, it is apparent why the 1997 film continues to resonate decades following its release. “Good Will Hunting” Publicity Photo (Matt Damon, left, and Robin WilliamsPhoto byCopyright 1997, Miramax.

Read full story
6 comments

Medical Breakthroughs: New Treatments For Cancer, Heart Issues and Other Ailments For Cats and Dogs

Respected members and leaders of the veterinary community share recent milestones. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PR Newswire and Finance.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy