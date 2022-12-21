Pharmacy Chains CVS and Rite-Aid Undergoing Mass U.S. Closings

Dependent patients are expressing concern on social media about their prescriptions.

CVS Pharmacy Photo by CVS.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the CVS and Rite-Aid pharmacy chains for NewsBreak. Most of these articles have detailed individual location closures.

On a larger scale as we enter 2023, plans from both companies as it regards mass closures remain in full force, and each chain’s customers have been advised of nearby locations to fill their prescriptions.

Let us explore further.

Pharmacy Chains, 2022

According to a December 8th article from BestLifeOnline.com, “Drugstores Including CVS Are Closing Locations, Starting Dec. 23,” locations are largely shuttering due to underperformance.

As excerpted from the article: Drugstore shutdowns have been a consistent feature of 2022. Back in May, Rite Aid closed two of its locations in the greater Sacramento area, and then the next month, shut down anotherWest Coast store in Portland, Oregon. CVS started closing locations in June as well and has continued to shutter stores through the fall in various states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and California, among others.

The article went on to state, in terms of upcoming permanent closures: Back in Nov. 2021, CVS revealed plans to annually close 300 stores nationwide for the next three years. "The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business," CVS said at the time. In Dec. 2021, Rite Aid announced that it was planning to shutter 63 of its U.S. locations in 2022. But in April, the popular drugstore chain revealed that it was increasing the number of store closures it had planned, saying it would be closing a total of 145 locations, getting rid of "unprofitable stores" to help "significantly reduce costs" for the company.

Individual locations have been in the midst of shuttering since those early announcements; the BestLifeOnline.com report lists specific upcoming closures.

Conclusion

In response to ongoing news of pharmacy chain closures, customers dependent on prescriptions have taken to social media to express their concerns. In response, both CVS and Rite Aid have stated to the media nearby locations where said prescriptions can be transferred.

As ever, in the event of further updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.