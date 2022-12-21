Opinion: James Cameron’s Anger Following a Recent “Avatar: The Way of Water” Screening Was Justified. I Was There.

The director was accosted by autograph seekers as security ushered him into his limo.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Poster Art Photo by 20th Century Fox; Disney Studios

Author’s Note

Though I write extensively for NewsBreak, my day-to-day is dominated by writing novels and writing-producing television projects. I am a current voting member of the Writers Guild of America West (WGAw), a labor union for writers primarily of television and feature films.

During the late-fall through the winter seasons, as a WGA member I am invited to innumerable screenings and receptions hosted by studios and networks. Most often, cast and/or crew of these screenings attend for Q&A purposes with the invited audience. The reason for these gatherings is to expose the work to industry professionals as awards recognition tends to increase a given project’s bottom line.

I recently attended a WGA screening of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at which director James Cameron attended with fellow creative team members. What happened following the screening has since become headline fodder.

Additional linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: PageSix.com and NYPost.com.

The Incident

As the post-screening Q&A for the film was ending, a Writers Guild Theater representative addressed the attendees, asking us to remain in our seats until the guests were escorted out by security.

I had taken the following two photos from my seat just prior to the instruction:

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Creative Team Photo by Joel Eisenberg

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Creative Team Photo by Joel Eisenberg

From the left of both images (I didn’t get the name of the Hollywood Reporter interviewer): James Cameron, and writers Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Shane Salerno, and Josh Friedman.

When the Q&A ended, the attendees largely complied with the directive; some exited into the lobby. Cameron was quickly ushered out while the rest of the film’s creative team also entered the lobby after a few minutes.

The New York Post picked up the story from here, in its December 19th piece entitled “James Cameron Gives Fans the Finger After Refusing to Sign Autographs.”

As excerpted from the article: James Cameron has been caught flipping the bird at fans who booed him for not signing autographs. After the famed director attended a screening of his new film, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” in Los Angeles Saturday, he refused to stop for a crowd of autograph-seeking fans at the WGA building. Cameron, 68, powered past the group of people asking him to sign their items, which caused the crowd to turn on him and shout. “F–k ‘Avatar,’” one person yelled, as Cameron was escorted into a black car. As the jeering continued, the “Titanic” filmmaker slightly rolled down his tinted window to reveal his middle finger.

The incident has been widely reported, and a video of the incident is embedded in the article. It should be noted I was not in the immediate vicinity where this incident occurred, as I was still inside. I had remained in my seat, following the Guild rep’s directive of minutes prior.

As I attend many of these screenings, my response is always the same: If a guest wants to remain inside the building and pose for photos and/or sign autographs, that‘s one thing. If a guest wants to rush out, they should be entitled to do so without being bombarded by (non-WGA member) fans who wait outside for a signature.

In Los Angeles, where the incident had taken place, there is a complex network of autograph seekers who track celebrity personal appearances and attempt to attain their autographs to sell for a premium on eBay and other outlets. Some celebrities sign; others do not.

To my mind, James Cameron’s anger was entirely justified. To those who argue that without the fans such public figures would not be where they are both career-wise and financially, there’s truth to that, but it does not mean they are indebted. They are also human, and consistently bombarded.

Think about it.

Thank you for reading.