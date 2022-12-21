Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing

The popular chain is cutting a single location for unknown reasons.

HomeGoods Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

For anyone who has spent time purchasing product from HomeGoods, you are probably used to the lines that regularly circle multiple aisles. The chain is unique; its customers are loyal.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the popular chain: HomeGoods is a chain of home furnishing stores headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It was founded as a small chain in 1992, and grew to include hundreds of locations throughout the United States. HomeGoods sells furniture, linens, cooking products, art and other home accessories. HomeGoods is owned by TJX Companies, and is a sister company to T.J. Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, and Marshalls. The size of each store varies by location. There are locations in the United States that combine both the HomeGoods and the T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store brands in one building.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s current location count: There are 891 HomeGoods retail stores in the United States as of December 14, 2022. The state with the most number of HomeGoods locations in the U.S. is California, with 99 retail stores, which is about 11% of all HomeGoods retail stores in the U.S.

The company is financially stable, according to most available online metrics, and yet in recent days reports regarding a surprising Virginia closing have been widespread.

Let us explore further.

HomeGoods, 2022

Per a December 19th article from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Beloved Home Stores Including HomeGoods Are Closing Locations, Starting Friday,” the store’s closure is expected just after the new year.

As excerpted from the article: The HomeGoods in Ashburn, Virginia, is set to shutter permanently sometime in the near future, The Burn reported on Dec. 16. According to the local news outlet, the company's 25,000-square foot space at the Ashbrook Commons is now listed as "available for lease."

The article went on to state: But it's not all bad news for local residents: The Ashburn HomeGoods is closing as a new location opens in the nearby town of Leesburg. And there are also two other HomeGoods located close by in Sterling and South Riding, The Burn reported. According to the news outlet, an official closing date for the Ashburn store and an official opening date for the Leesburg store have not been set—although both are expected to happen sometime in the new year.

HomeGoods was said to have been contacted by the outlet for more information on the closure, but BestLifeOnline.com had not yet heard back.

Conclusion

A targeted Google search verifies many residents are surprised by the shuttering, which is widely considered unexpected.

Thank you for reading.