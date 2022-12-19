Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers

A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label.

Introduction

An important recall effort is underway of a mislabeled Walmart food product.

The states having sold the product include the following: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennesse, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

As to the official Corporate.Walmart.com notice, the following is stated by the company via a BusinessWire.com press release: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc. is recalling Crispy Chicken with Almonds because it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Walmart Recall, 2022

Per the report from Corporate.Walmart.com, as shared and supplemented by a TheStreet.com piece entitled Walmart Recall Impacts 28 States, the recall was due to the potential of a life-threatening allergy with no note as to the offending ingredient on the product’s packaging.

As excerpted from the article: Walmart ( WMT ) - Get Free Report has recalled a frozen food, and this recall could have dire consequences for some. The USDA recall is for the ready to eat Innovasian Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée and spans across 28 states. The recall item, which includes over 6,000 pounds of the product, is found in the frozen food section at Walmart grocery stores.

The report goes on to state: The InnovAsian Crispy Chicken with Almonds was mislabeled by omission. The product should be labeled as containing shrimp, but the product does not list this. The recall was initiated after a customer reported that there was shrimp in the entrée. Mountain View Packaging, which is based out of Boise, Idaho, packages the recalled food item that is rated High - Class I by the USDA. The highest level of a food recall used.

There has been, as yet, no known illnesses resulting from the product since the recall was made public.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading.