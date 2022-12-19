Update: After Closing 154 Stores in 2020 and More Through 2022, What Are Plans For JCPenney Closures in 2023?

The company has announced a dedicated attempt at recovery, but with malls suffering or closing throughout the U.S., analysts question the potential of present plans.

JC Penney Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNBC.com, CBInsights.com, KRON4.com, and CNN.com.

Introduction

In my April 9th NewsBreak article, “Is Your Neighborhood Shopping Mall Closing in 2022?” the titular question posed was highly relevant to the topic of this current piece due to JCPenney’s strong dependence on its shopping mall presence.

The article excerpted an archived August, 2020 Lauren Thomas report from CNBC.com, titled ”25% of U.S. Malls Are Expected to Shut Within 5 years. Giving Them a New Life Won’t Be Easy,” whereby it was explained that the situation during what was then considered the height of the Covid-19 pandemic appeared to be dire.

From the report: Coresight Research estimates 25% of America’s roughly 1,000 malls will close over the next three to five years, with the pandemic accelerating a demise that was already underway before the new virus emerged. The malls most at risk of going dark are classified as so-called B-, C- and D-rated malls, meaning they bring in fewer sales per square foot than an A mall. An A++ mall could bring in as much as $1,000 in sales per square foot, for example, while a C+ mall does about $320.

Indeed, not much has changed since then. CBInsights.com maintains a regularly-updated listing of long-time stores — many regulars in shopping malls across the country — that are presently in bankruptcy.

Further, my July 5th NewsBreak piece, “Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today,” detailed the then-status of the stalwart department store chain by in part excerpting a June, 2020 KRON4.com report, entitled “JCPenney Closing Several California Stores, 154 Total This Summer.”

This report stated the entity’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization dictated the closures: JCPenney filed for bankruptcy on May 15. As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

Though online rumors were widespread at the time about JCPenny’s likely going out of business, in fact reportedly they had been eyeing an expansion mode.

The question now becomes, over five months later, what are current plans for the financially volatile company?

Let us explore.

JC Penney, 2022

A November 27th CNN.com article, “JCPenney Was Once a Shopping Giant. Can It Make a Comeback?” brings said current picture into focus.

From the article: Marc Rosen didn’t flinch when he was offered the top job at JCPenney last year. A stalwart of twentieth-century retail for middle-class Americans seeking affordable clothing and home furnishings, JCPenney has struggled for more than a decade and fell into bankruptcy shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But Rosen, a retail veteran who previously worked at Walmart and Levi’s, said he “did not have any personal hesitancy at all” about trying to revitalize the 120-year-old brand and protect JCPenney from extinction like Barney’s, Lord & Taylor, Century 21 and other shuttered retailers.

The article further states, regarding the company: It has remodeled stores and added new major brands and private-label clothing and home furnishings’ labels. The company has also improved its technology and online experience to draw more online sales. Just a quarter of JCPenney’s sales are online, trailing rivals. Rosen said customers now are shopping at JCPenney more frequently, the first time that has happened for the brand in years, and it’s regaining market share in key departments such as home goods.

For the record, the expansion mode remains, as do the usual possibilities of permanently shuttering underperforming locations.

Conclusion

Though there has been no formal word from the company regarding any possibility of entity-wide permanent closure, online industry analysts continue to speculate to the contrary.

Where go shopping malls, several reason, also go entities such as this particular chain that has historically depended largely on mall traffic.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates regarding these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.