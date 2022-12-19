Parent Company of Applebee’s Purchasing Popular Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is now set for a substantial nationwide expansion.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Photo by FuzzysTacoShop.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, NRN.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and highly-attributed overview of the popular Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Fuzzy's Taco Shop is an American fast casual restaurant chain specializing in Baja-style Mexican cuisine. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Fuzzy's operates more than 150 locations in 17 states. In 2001, Paul Willis opened the first Fuzzy's Taco Shop on West Berry Street in Fort Worth, Texas, near the campus of Texas Christian University. It was purchased in 2003 by Chuck and Alan Bush, who opened the brand's second restaurant in East Fort Worth in 2007 before launching a rapid expansion of the chain through franchising that focused primarily on locations near college campuses before branching out into other areas.

In an archived report NRN.com report from January 25 of this year, “Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Announces 50-Store Deal,” the first note of 2022 expansion was detailed.

As excerpted from the article: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces a 50-store agreement with Richard Maddox, which will include expansion into the south with new markets in Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and growth within Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, existing markets for the brand. Additionally, all 50 locations included in the agreement will be constructed to accommodate a drive-thru, a first for the brand. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for its Baja-style fare with nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states.

The report went on to recall an earlier statement by Maddox: In October 2021 Damico announced plans to double the size of the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brand in the next five years.

Now comes word that one of our nation’s stalwart restaurant chain entities has purchased Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and plans for much further expansion is in the offing.

Let us explore further.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2022

According to a recent piece from RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, entitled “Applebee’s Owner to Acquire Fuzzy’s Taco Shop For $80M,” the parent company, which also owns IHOP, had been searching for a third restaurant brand.

From the article: Dine Brands is finally getting its third concept. On Monday, the owner of Applebee’s and IHOP, which has been expressing a desire to acquire a third concept for years, finally pulled the trigger on one, agreeing to acquire Fuzzy’s Taco Shop from NRD Holding Co. for $80 million in cash. Dine believes this will give it a growth chain and its first limited-service concept. The fast-casual Mexican chain was founded in Fort Worth, Tex., in 2003 and is on pace to generate $230 million in system sales this year, which would be up 8% from 2021. Same-store sales for the brand are up 3% through October this year.

Conclusion

The anticipated new phase of national expansion of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is expected to begin imminently.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates on this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.