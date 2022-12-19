Walmart’s Permanent Closures of 160 Stores in the Past Six Years Expected By Analysts to Be Challenged By End of Decade

Some retail analysts have taken to social media and the press to speculate about the company’s future as it regards strategic closings.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RetailDive.com, Yahoo.com, and Google.com.

An archived October 10th report from trade site RetailDive.com, entitled “Walmart Laying Off 1,500 at Atlanta-Area Fulfillment Center,” preceded more recent reports by the company’s CEO regarding potential store closures for other reasons, specifically shoplifting and other crimes.

The RetailDive.com report stated the following: Walmart by Dec. 2 will lay off 1,458 employees at a facility in Fulton County, Georgia outside Atlanta, according to a filing with the state’s department of labor. Rival Amazon similarly has scaled back its fulfillment capacity after embarking on a massive expansion amid surges in online demand during the height of the pandemic, canceling or delaying dozens of warehouses. Walmart didn’t immediately return a request for more information and comment.

The long and short is as the pandemic has loosened its grip, so too have online sales since customers have largely returned to stores.

This information from the report, though, provided further perspective: It’s not clear whether the downsizing of the Fulton Country facility is a sign that Walmart is rethinking its online ambitions, though some analysts believe it should.

Online analysts have seen articles such as this, and newer reports regarding possible closings due to crime, and have speculated that our fast-changing world may necessitate a step towards more proactively discounting what is no longer working.

As the Walmart chain has shuttered 160 stores in the past six years based largely on underperformance, some expect the same strategic decisions to hasten new spates of permanent closures.

They may have reason to believe as much.

Let us explore further.

A September 30th piece from Yahoo.com, “Walmart Temporarily Closing Hundreds of Stores,” also detailed a recent series of permanent closures: Walmart has not been spared from the recent retail apocalypse—at least, not in terms of certain locations. In the spring, the big-box retailer shuttered several of its stores permanently. Walmart closed locations in Louisville, Kentucky; Forest Park, Ohio; and Bellevue, Washington, in April. And in May, the company closed stores in Guilford, Connecticut, and Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

The article went on to state: Walmart said these were "underperforming" locations, but Brian Little confirmed to the Louisville Courier Journal that the closures were not part of a larger nationwide trend of permanent shutdowns. "These are never easy decisions, but actively managing our portfolio is essential to maintaining a healthy business. This is done on a case-by-case basis and only after a careful and thorough review," Little told the newspaper in March.

Brian is the company’s Director of Global Communications.

The remainder of the article’s focuses on temporary closures, though it should be noted Little’s words, such as those of CEO Doug McMillon, have led to online analyst postings that more permanent closings are not only inevitable in their opinions, but may equal or exceed the proportion of closings over the past six years due to the chain’s recent volatility.

It should be reiterated the analysis included above is speculative in nature; though educated and largely insightful, the opinions are nonetheless forward-leaning statements.

