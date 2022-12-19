Walmart’s Permanent Closures of 160 Stores in the Past Six Years Expected By Analysts to Be Challenged By End of Decade

Joel Eisenberg

Some retail analysts have taken to social media and the press to speculate about the company’s future as it regards strategic closings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JanoG_0jnHQAr000
Walmart App Mock-UpPhoto byMarques Thomas, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RetailDive.com, Yahoo.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

An archived October 10th report from trade site RetailDive.com, entitled “Walmart Laying Off 1,500 at Atlanta-Area Fulfillment Center,” preceded more recent reports by the company’s CEO regarding potential store closures for other reasons, specifically shoplifting and other crimes.

The RetailDive.com report stated the following: Walmart by Dec. 2 will lay off 1,458 employees at a facility in Fulton County, Georgia outside Atlanta, according to a filing with the state’s department of labor. Rival Amazon similarly has scaled back its fulfillment capacity after embarking on a massive expansion amid surges in online demand during the height of the pandemic, canceling or delaying dozens of warehouses. Walmart didn’t immediately return a request for more information and comment.

The long and short is as the pandemic has loosened its grip, so too have online sales since customers have largely returned to stores.

This information from the report, though, provided further perspective: It’s not clear whether the downsizing of the Fulton Country facility is a sign that Walmart is rethinking its online ambitions, though some analysts believe it should. 

Online analysts have seen articles such as this, and newer reports regarding possible closings due to crime, and have speculated that our fast-changing world may necessitate a step towards more proactively discounting what is no longer working.

As the Walmart chain has shuttered 160 stores in the past six years based largely on underperformance, some expect the same strategic decisions to hasten new spates of permanent closures.

They may have reason to believe as much.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

A September 30th piece from Yahoo.com, “Walmart Temporarily Closing Hundreds of Stores,” also detailed a recent series of permanent closures: Walmart has not been spared from the recent retail apocalypse—at least, not in terms of certain locations. In the spring, the big-box retailer shuttered several of its stores permanently. Walmart closed locations in Louisville, Kentucky; Forest Park, Ohio; and Bellevue, Washington, in April. And in May, the company closed stores in Guilford, Connecticut, and Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

The article went on to state: Walmart said these were "underperforming" locations, but Brian Little confirmed to the Louisville Courier Journal that the closures were not part of a larger nationwide trend of permanent shutdowns. "These are never easy decisions, but actively managing our portfolio is essential to maintaining a healthy business. This is done on a case-by-case basis and only after a careful and thorough review," Little told the newspaper in March.

Brian is the company’s Director of Global Communications.

The remainder of the article’s focuses on temporary closures, though it should be noted Little’s words, such as those of CEO Doug McMillon, have led to online analyst postings that more permanent closings are not only inevitable in their opinions, but may equal or exceed the proportion of closings over the past six years due to the chain’s recent volatility.

Conclusion

It should be reiterated the analysis included above is speculative in nature; though educated and largely insightful, the opinions are nonetheless forward-leaning statements.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Business# Stores# Money# Retail Chains

Comments / 3

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
151771 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

All Patagonia Stores Nationwide Temporarily Closing

The outdoor clothing company is shuttering for the holidays again while paying employees for the time off. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RetailDive.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
Lower Paxton Township, PA

Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23

News of the stalwart location’s closure has reportedly taken many customers by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, PennLive.com, and NPR.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Multiple Big Lots! “Accelerated” Store Closures Scheduled For 2023

The announcement follows publicly stated plans in January of this year for a company-wide expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CBSNews.com, BigLots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”

Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

Read full story

“Milestone” Medical Study: Treating Chronic Pain Without Opioids

The study is considered a “milestone” by some in the field due to the utilization of stem cells for this purpose. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic pain to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, includingThe National Institutes of Health, The Cleveland Clinic, and Newsroom.ClevelandClinic.org.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Walmart is Entirely Discontinuing Carry-Out Paper Bag Purchases in One State Beginning January 18

Two iterations of an eco-friendly bag policy are becoming effectuated by Walmart locations across the nation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Facebook.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Washington, DC

Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than Announced

The store was scheduled to shutter nearly one week later, on December 24th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Popville.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Humboldt County, CA

40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake Repercussions

The Humboldt earthquake has severely impacted branch operations. Locations are indefinitely shuttered due in part to power outages. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, About.USPS.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story

Latest Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanent Closing Announced

This week has come word of yet another closure within the previously announced plan to shutter 150 underperforming locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Longstanding H&M Store Location Permanently Closing

Following the company’s 240 previously-announced store closures in 2022, has come word of a particularly prominent new shuttering for 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and WPGTalkRadio.com.

Read full story

Pharmacy Chains CVS and Rite-Aid Undergoing Mass U.S. Closings

Dependent patients are expressing concern on social media about their prescriptions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Beachwood, OH

45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closing

The restaurant is reportedly closing due to underperformance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com and ClevelandJewishNews.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Barnes & Noble to Add 30 New U.S. Locations in 2023, Following Years of Closures

Executives of the stalwart chain hope the addition of the new stores will become the beginning of a company trend. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.com,TheRealDeal.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSJ.com.

Read full story

Costco Announces the Opening of 11 New U.S. Locations in 2023

Though elements of the company’s consumer outlook for the new year are cautious, expansion plans remain ambitious. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: James Cameron’s Anger Following a Recent “Avatar: The Way of Water” Screening Was Justified. I Was There.

The director was accosted by autograph seekers as security ushered him into his limo. “Avatar: The Way of Water” Poster ArtPhoto by20th Century Fox; Disney Studios. Though I write extensively for NewsBreak, my day-to-day is dominated by writing novels and writing-producing television projects. I am a current voting member of the Writers Guild of America West (WGAw), a labor union for writers primarily of television and feature films.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus Years

The stalwart restaurant location is shuttering due to financial issues related to pandemic recovery. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and ColumbusUnderground.com.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently Opening

Originally announced in July, the new location will be the first in the city. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, WhatNowDenver.com, 9News.com, and MileHighCRE.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Dollar General Location Closed Indefinitely

The crash has shuttered a longstanding location until further notice. Two juveniles have reportedly been taken into custody. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarScoops.com, Reddit.com, WSAZ.com, and KXII.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Apache Junction, AZ

The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart Greeter

Walmart customers and social media viewers nationwide have contributed to the cause. Walmart Greeter Carmen KellyPhoto bytiktok.com/@rustywarrenknockersupgal; media-purposed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, 12 News.com, and GoFundMe.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Ashburn, VA

Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing

The popular chain is cutting a single location for unknown reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy