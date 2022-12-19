Chili’s Discontinues Perennial Fan-Favorite Menu Item in a Sweeping Company Change

Angry customers have taken to social media and the press to express their dissatisfaction.

A recent series of news reports regarding a discontinued Chili’s menu item in Texas has caused widespread consternation on the part of the restaurant’s customers in that state. However, said discontinued menu item has now been clarified to be company-wide, and some consumers are taking matters into their own hands.

According to a December 16th report from Texas’ WFAA.com, “Y'all, We're Sorry ... But the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's Are Gone. Removed From the Menu,” news of the change has been roundly criticized.

As excerpted from the article: There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late October that the original chicken crispers were basically on their way out, with the clarification that the crispy and honey-chipotle crispers were here to stay.

The Original Chicken Crispers have been on the menu since the early 1990’s.

TotallyTheBomb.com’s “Chili’s Original Chicken Crispers Are Gone and It Feels Like A Bad Breakup,”picked up the story (and reported incorrectly, it should be noted, that there was no advance notice; see above linked social media tweet from October for clarification): And if you were one of the many that LOVED these chicken crispers.. and I am talking about the real OG crispers, you are not going to be happy if you’re just now finding out…

Finally, Today.com’s “Chili’s Discontinued Its Original Chicken Crispers, and Fans Are Not Having It: ‘Worst Day of My Life’” elaborated on the widespread customer distaste for the change: On Dec. 8, Dallas Morning News writer Sarah Blaskovich tweeted about Chili’s discontinuing a menu item that’s been offered for years: the Original Chicken Crispers. In the tweet, she links to her article on the matter, sharing that yes, indeed, the tempura-battered Original Chicken Crispers are officially off the menu. This led to a wave of deep-fried social media woe and despair.

The article went on to state: “Today, please — check on a friend who grew up on @Chilis Original Chicken Crispers and make sure they’re OK, OK?” tweeted Blaskovich. Chili’s actually announced the news more than a month ago on Oct. 25 with a casual tweet. At the time, the message started its own pain train for Original Chicken Crispers-lovers the internet over.

As of press time, a social media campaign to return the discontinued item to the menu has not been successful.

Thank you for reading.