Employees of U.S. Superchains Such as Walmart, Target, and Dollar General Demand More Security Due to Increasing Crime

From shoplifting to violent infractions, concerns on behalf of employees of some of our nation’s largest brick and mortar businesses are leading to demands for greater policing.

Walmart Photo by Walmart.com

Introduction

I have written extensively for NewsBreak about the recent rash of crime, both violent and not, impacting some of our country’s largest superchains.

Earlier today, as an example, NewsBreak published an article of mine of which this present piece can fairly be considered a companion, entitled “Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Employees Stage Walk-Outs For Safer Workplaces. More are Expected.” Its contents detailed a recent walk-out by employees of the titular chains for these issues and others related to workplace safety.

As excerpted from the article: A December 10th occurrence that had received little note yet may prove a newsworthy first over the coming months was when large groups of chain dollar store employees walked off the job to protest unsafe work conditions. The chains involved in the walk-out were Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree. Each of these chains has proven increasingly controversial in recent months, specifically due to issues elucidated in the protest about which I write consistently on NewsBreak.

This protest, however, represented but one recent effort to improve workplace safety conditions.

Let us explore further.

Store Chain Crime, 2022

In the past month, I have also shared with NewsBreak readers reports regarding a mass Walmart shooting that took six innocent lives, a second Walmart shooting in which no one was injured, and various calls for action from a Walmart store executive.

From a November 25th WRAL.com piece, “One Person Hospitalized After Black Friday Shooting Inside Walmart in Lumberton,” excerpted within the second article linked above: One person was hospitalized Friday after getting shot inside the Walmart Supercenter, according to Lumberton police. Lumberton police officers responded around 11:26 a.m. Friday at the store located at 5070 Fayetteville Road. Police said surveillance footage shows the shooter leaving the store as it was evacuated. Minutes later, police received word that a person arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound, which is not considered life threatening. Authorities are not releasing the victim's name.

It should be noted this incident took place but two days following the mass shooting in another location.

Walmart’s CEO recently made international headlines in response to a myriad of crimes hitting the retail superchain. My December 6th NewsBreak piece, “Walmart CEO Warns of Case-By-Case Store Closures and Price Jumps if Store Thefts Continue,” quoted a November 6th CNBC.com report, “Walmart CEO Says Shoplifting Could Lead to Price Jumps and Store Closures,” that stated the company must fix these issues over time or the aforementioned repercussions are on the table.

As excerpted from the article, which includes an embedded video of the CNBC television interview referenced: Walmart stores across the U.S. are grappling with an uptick in shoplifting that could lead to higher prices and closed stores if the problem persists, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Tuesday. “Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” he told CNBC’s Squawk Box .

McMillon continued: “We’ve got safety measures, security measures that we’ve put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that’s normally how we approach it.”

As for Target, Home Depot and others, a December 18th BusinessInsider.com report, “Organized Retail Crime Has Ballooned Into a $100 Billion Problem — and Store Employees Are Dying Over It,” breaks down the issue further: A 2022 study the National Retail Federation conducted found that organized retail crime at retailers surged by 26.5% in 2021 compared to the year prior. Organized retail crime mainly drove inventory shrink — what happens when a store has fewer products on its shelves than recorded in its inventory — and resulted in $94.5 billion in losses for retailers last year, the NRF found. Retailers like Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Walgreens, and more have called out retail theft as a threat to their businesses. Eight out of 10 retailers in the study said these crimes have become violent and Walmart even said stores may have to close if the thefts don't subside.

The report goes on to state: These crimes have endangered retail employees, security experts said. Earlier this month, an 83-year-old worker at a Home Depot store in North Carolina died after a theft suspect shoved him to the ground in October. A Los Angeles Rite Aid employee was killed while attempting to stop a shoplifter from leaving the store last year. And innocent shoppers can be injured during these crimes, too.

As with the December 10th multi-chain Dollar store walk-out, various social media sites including Reddit, TikTok and Facebook verify employee posters discussing and in some instances calling for strikes and similar protests.

Thank you for reading.