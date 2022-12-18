Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Employees Stage Walk-Outs For Safer Workplaces. More are Expected.

The street protestors demand an end to unsafe work environments, often ridden with crime and overcrowded shopping aisles.

Family Dollar Photo by FamilyDollar.com

Introduction

A December 10th occurrence that had received little note yet may prove a newsworthy first over the coming months was when large groups of chain dollar store employees walked off the job to protest unsafe work conditions.

The chains involved in the walk-out were Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree.

Each of these chains has proven increasingly controversial in recent months, specifically due to issues elucidated in the protest about which I write consistently on NewsBreak.

Let us explore further.

Dollar Chains, 2022

A December 15th report from BizNewOrleans.com, “Dollar Store Employees Protest For Safer Workplaces,” details the December 10th walkout in the state of Louisiana, while elaborating that other states are likely soon to follow.

As excerpted from the article: Shawn Byrd was working the checkout line at a Family Dollar store in September near the St. Claude neighborhood when a man who had been shot outside came through the front door. Byrd stayed with the man on the floor while waiting for first responders to arrive. “I’m chilling in the front. He comes in the door, he’s bleeding out and stuff,” Byrd said in an interview. “I’m holding him, holding his chest, these two bullet wounds… holding his head up, because he’s like, hitting his head down. He’s not breathing. I gotta tell him to keep breathing. I’m trying to remind him, you know, trying to keep him alive.”

Crime, crowded aisles, and labor shortages have been an ongoing concern for all three top dollar store chains. It should be further noted Dollar Tree owns Family Dollar. Dollar General is its own entity.

The article further stated: Byrd was among dozens of dollar store employees from around Louisiana who took part Saturday in a protest march that convened outside the Family Dollar location. They demanded the parent companies of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Dollar General address safety and staffing concerns at their stores. The corporations that own the stores are publicly traded on the stock market and have reported billions in profit in recent years. They’ve also amassed millions in federal fines for workplace safety violations.

I have written extensively on NewsBreak about that those continual violations, many of which have resulted in temporary (though indefinite) store closures, most of which have not — as of press time — been corrected.

Conclusion

As a targeted Google search will verify, many industry analysts expect the December 10th protest to be the first of many if these companies do not once and for all heed workplace complaints.

Thank you for reading.