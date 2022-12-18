Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Employees Stage Walk-Outs For Safer Workplaces. More are Expected.

Joel Eisenberg

The street protestors demand an end to unsafe work environments, often ridden with crime and overcrowded shopping aisles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMBQO_0jmt7jlE00
Family DollarPhoto byFamilyDollar.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BizNewOrleans.com and Google.com.

Introduction

A December 10th occurrence that had received little note yet may prove a newsworthy first over the coming months was when large groups of chain dollar store employees walked off the job to protest unsafe work conditions.

The chains involved in the walk-out were Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree.

Each of these chains has proven increasingly controversial in recent months, specifically due to issues elucidated in the protest about which I write consistently on NewsBreak.

Let us explore further.

Dollar Chains, 2022

A December 15th report from BizNewOrleans.com, “Dollar Store Employees Protest For Safer Workplaces,” details the December 10th walkout in the state of Louisiana, while elaborating that other states are likely soon to follow.

As excerpted from the article: Shawn Byrd was working the checkout line at a Family Dollar store in September near the St. Claude neighborhood when a man who had been shot outside came through the front door. Byrd stayed with the man on the floor while waiting for first responders to arrive. “I’m chilling in the front. He comes in the door, he’s bleeding out and stuff,” Byrd said in an interview. “I’m holding him, holding his chest, these two bullet wounds… holding his head up, because he’s like, hitting his head down. He’s not breathing. I gotta tell him to keep breathing. I’m trying to remind him, you know, trying to keep him alive.” 

Crime, crowded aisles, and labor shortages have been an ongoing concern for all three top dollar store chains. It should be further noted Dollar Tree owns Family Dollar. Dollar General is its own entity.

The article further stated: Byrd was among dozens of dollar store employees from around Louisiana who took part Saturday in a protest march that convened outside the Family Dollar location. They demanded the parent companies of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Dollar General address safety and staffing concerns at their stores. The corporations that own the stores are publicly traded on the stock market and have reported billions in profit in recent years. They’ve also amassed millions in federal fines for workplace safety violations.  

I have written extensively on NewsBreak about that those continual violations, many of which have resulted in temporary (though indefinite) store closures, most of which have not — as of press time — been corrected.

Conclusion

As a targeted Google search will verify, many industry analysts expect the December 10th protest to be the first of many if these companies do not once and for all heed workplace complaints.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Family Dollar# Dollar Tree# Crime# Protests

Comments / 167

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
151771 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

All Patagonia Stores Nationwide Temporarily Closing

The outdoor clothing company is shuttering for the holidays again while paying employees for the time off. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RetailDive.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
Lower Paxton Township, PA

Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23

News of the stalwart location’s closure has reportedly taken many customers by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, PennLive.com, and NPR.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Multiple Big Lots! “Accelerated” Store Closures Scheduled For 2023

The announcement follows publicly stated plans in January of this year for a company-wide expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CBSNews.com, BigLots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”

Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

Read full story

“Milestone” Medical Study: Treating Chronic Pain Without Opioids

The study is considered a “milestone” by some in the field due to the utilization of stem cells for this purpose. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic pain to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, includingThe National Institutes of Health, The Cleveland Clinic, and Newsroom.ClevelandClinic.org.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Walmart is Entirely Discontinuing Carry-Out Paper Bag Purchases in One State Beginning January 18

Two iterations of an eco-friendly bag policy are becoming effectuated by Walmart locations across the nation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Facebook.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Washington, DC

Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than Announced

The store was scheduled to shutter nearly one week later, on December 24th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Popville.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Humboldt County, CA

40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake Repercussions

The Humboldt earthquake has severely impacted branch operations. Locations are indefinitely shuttered due in part to power outages. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, About.USPS.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story

Latest Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanent Closing Announced

This week has come word of yet another closure within the previously announced plan to shutter 150 underperforming locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Longstanding H&M Store Location Permanently Closing

Following the company’s 240 previously-announced store closures in 2022, has come word of a particularly prominent new shuttering for 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and WPGTalkRadio.com.

Read full story

Pharmacy Chains CVS and Rite-Aid Undergoing Mass U.S. Closings

Dependent patients are expressing concern on social media about their prescriptions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Beachwood, OH

45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closing

The restaurant is reportedly closing due to underperformance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com and ClevelandJewishNews.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Barnes & Noble to Add 30 New U.S. Locations in 2023, Following Years of Closures

Executives of the stalwart chain hope the addition of the new stores will become the beginning of a company trend. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.com,TheRealDeal.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSJ.com.

Read full story

Costco Announces the Opening of 11 New U.S. Locations in 2023

Though elements of the company’s consumer outlook for the new year are cautious, expansion plans remain ambitious. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: James Cameron’s Anger Following a Recent “Avatar: The Way of Water” Screening Was Justified. I Was There.

The director was accosted by autograph seekers as security ushered him into his limo. “Avatar: The Way of Water” Poster ArtPhoto by20th Century Fox; Disney Studios. Though I write extensively for NewsBreak, my day-to-day is dominated by writing novels and writing-producing television projects. I am a current voting member of the Writers Guild of America West (WGAw), a labor union for writers primarily of television and feature films.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus Years

The stalwart restaurant location is shuttering due to financial issues related to pandemic recovery. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and ColumbusUnderground.com.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently Opening

Originally announced in July, the new location will be the first in the city. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, WhatNowDenver.com, 9News.com, and MileHighCRE.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Dollar General Location Closed Indefinitely

The crash has shuttered a longstanding location until further notice. Two juveniles have reportedly been taken into custody. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarScoops.com, Reddit.com, WSAZ.com, and KXII.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Apache Junction, AZ

The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart Greeter

Walmart customers and social media viewers nationwide have contributed to the cause. Walmart Greeter Carmen KellyPhoto bytiktok.com/@rustywarrenknockersupgal; media-purposed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, 12 News.com, and GoFundMe.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Ashburn, VA

Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing

The popular chain is cutting a single location for unknown reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy