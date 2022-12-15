Cancer Vaccine Reportedly Shows Strong Promise in Clinical Trial

The vaccine is being tested as a tool for early detection of melanoma. News of the new vaccine marks the second such reported treatment in two weeks.

Cancer Photo by National Cancer Institute

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org and GulfNews.com.

Introduction

On December 6, NewsBreak published “Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests,” my article regarding a new potential milestone in the fight against one of the world’s greatest health scourges.

The article is particularly relevant to this present piece due to the nature of the treatment focused upon, though the vaccine we will discuss in this current piece is targeted to early detection of melanoma.

Let us explore further.

Cancer Research, 2022

According to MayoClinic.org, melanoma is best described as follows: Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, develops in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin — the pigment that gives your skin its color. Melanoma can also form in your eyes and, rarely, inside your body, such as in your nose or throat. The exact cause of all melanomas isn't clear, but exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight or tanning lamps and beds increases your risk of developing melanoma. Limiting your exposure to UVradiation can help reduce your risk of melanoma.

This type of cancer, as with most, is said to be highly treatable if detected early. Consequently such early detection, it is now being reported, may have recently hit a milestone.

Per a December 14th report published by GulfNews.com, entitled, “Medical Breakthrough? mRNA-Based Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Trial,” the new treatment is receiving global attention.

As excerpted from the report: An experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna Inc based on the messenger RNA (MRNA) technology used in successful COVID-19 vaccines has been shown to work against melanoma, sending Moderna shares more than 20% higher and driving up of other biotechs working on similar treatments.

The report went on to state: A combination of Moderna's "personaliszed cancer vaccine" and Merck & Co's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of recurrence or death of the most deadly skin cancer by 44% compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage trial, the companies said on Tuesday.

Testing will continue, though results to now are widely considered optimistic.

Conclusion

To be clear, no scientist or doctor has yet reported a cure for cancer; however, the news that has been covered in these most recent reports are causing cautious optimism worldwide.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.