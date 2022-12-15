Minneapolis, MN

Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023

Joel Eisenberg

The store has long been considered a neighborhood perennial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HP9V3_0jjXl5dh00
MarshallsPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KARE11.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about this particular Marshall’s location closure, a company that incidentally is owned by the same entity that owns T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, for NewsBreak. What follows are some updates, preceded by a brief description and current location count of the company.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Marshalls department store chain: Marshalls is an American chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies. Marshalls has over 1,000 American stores, including larger stores named Marshalls Mega Store, covering 42 states and Puerto Rico… Marshalls is one of the largest U.S. off-price family apparel and home fashion retailers, along with its sister company, TJ Maxx. Its slogans are Your Surprise Is Waiting and Never Boring, Always Surprising.

The company was founded in 1956, and also has locations in Canada.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,187 Marshalls retail stores in the United States as of November 24, 2022. The state with the most number of Marshalls locations in the U.S. is California, with 149 retail stores, which is about 13% of all Marshalls retail stores in the U.S.

The new closure, in Minnesota, has been formally set for January 14th.

Let us explore.

Marshalls, 2022

According to a December 9th report from KARE11.com, entitled “Marshalls on Nicollet Mall Announces Closure,” the perennial Minnesota location is closing for strategic reasons.

As excerpted from the article: Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," the statement says. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Minneapolis customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls in Roseville and the T.J. Maxx in Saint Paul."

BestLifeOnline.com’s piece on the matter, “Discount Chains Including Family Dollar and Marshalls Are Closing Stores Beginning December 17th,” seconded word of the closure: Another off-price retailer, Marshalls, is set to shutter a store in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported on Dec. 8. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the closure in an emailed statement to Best Life and said the store is expected to close permanently on Jan. 14.

Conclusion

As I have repeated time and again on NewsBreak, large U.S. department chains will tend to shutter for strategic reasons. Per the official company statement in this case, the same reasoning has applied.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

