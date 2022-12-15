Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing

The latest store to shutter continues the financially challenged company’s previously announced spate of mass closures.

Bed Bath & Beyond Photo by BedBathandBeyond.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Silive.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the financially beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond chain for NewsBreak. Most frequently, especially of late, my articles regard a new individual or series of store closings in line with the company’s announcement of approximately 150 closures overall.

That number has been scheduled to be met in phases, and once met may well continue based on the company’s financial benefit.

It should also be noted that to now all the closures have been considered strategic in nature by the company, inclusive of today’s word of the latest permanent shuttering.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2022

In a December 14th report by Silive.com, “Staten Island’s Last Remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to Close For Good,” it is represented that said the location closure represents the end of an era.

As excerpted from the article: Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.

The report went on to state: “As part of our previously announced closing of approximately 150 underperforming stores in support of our current optimization strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Staten Island, N.Y., location in the coming months,” a spokesperson for the company said when questioned about the store’s slashed prices. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Elizabeth, N.J., Iselin, N.J., or Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com.”

Conclusion

In what may seem to be an ongoing message as it regards this chain, the company’s previously-announced spate of 150 store closures is in full force, and the decisions as to which locations to shutter are strategic in nature.

That is, of course, until or unless the entity as a whole calls it a day.

As ever, in the event of updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.