Third Red Lobster Restaurant in a Month Permanently Closes

Joel Eisenberg

Word of the third unexpected closure has led analysts to question if the chain itself is shuttering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmvVX_0jivdDtd00
Red LobsterPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: SanAngeloLive.com, NJ.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Red Lobster restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Two recent pieces — November 18th’s “Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes,” detailing the shuttering of a stalwart Florida location, and December 5th’s “Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes,” addressing the closure of a Texas location — are particularly relevant to this present article.

The latter piece excerpted a December 4th report from SanAngeloLive.com, entitled “BREAKING: Red Lobster Restaurant in San Angelo Closes Permanently,” that detailed news of the entity’s second closure in recent days.

As excerpted from the article: The Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant in San Angelo that has been a staple next to Sunset Mall for decades has closed for good. According to a sign on the building, the San Angelo Red Lobster Restaurant has closed permanently. "This location is permanently closed.  Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to serving you at other Red Lobster locations in the future. We invite you to visit us in Abilene at 1280 Clack Street."

As for this permanent closure, the December 4th report further stated: Red Lobster’s CEO has often come out to say the chain isn’t closing and that they’re not planning on closing locations. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on a lot of restaurants, including Red Lobster.

Now comes word, however, of yet another new closure, the third in a month, this one in the state of New Jersey.

Let us explore further.

Red Lobster, 2022

In an NJ.com report from earlier today, “Red Lobster Closes Its Last Location in This New Jersey County,” this new closing is being questioned by analysts.

As excerpted from the article: Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the establishment’s voicemail said. The eatery served seafood lovers for more than four decades.

No specific reason for the closure was announced, though a company representative called it a “difficult decision.”

Conclusion

As I mentioned in my December 5th report, if Red Lobster announces further closures in the next few months it will likely not be a surprise to economists and restaurateurs quoted online — as a targeted Google search will verify — though any such closings would appear to be strategic in nature due to current business challenges.

That said, questions will — to reiterate — likely continue to arise as to the entity’s long-term health.

In the event of updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

