Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years

The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents.

Chick-fil-A Photo by Chick-fil-A.com

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.

I write extensively about the Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant chain on NewsBreak. My August 30th article, “Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022” is particularly relevant to this current piece as it detailed plans for permanent and temporary closures of individual locations.

The article excerpted reports from WBOY.com and OxfordEagle.com that detailed two then-upcoming closures, the first permanent and the second temporary.

Per the WBOY.com piece, “A Morgantown Chick-fil-A Location is Closing,” the West Virginia restaurant is permanently closing on August 31: As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Even after the closure, there will be two limited access and two full access locations still open in Morgantown.

In addition to the Morgantown permanent closure, Chick-fil-A announced the closure of a longstanding Mississippi location on a temporary basis beginning September 1. OxfordEagle.com’s “Chick-fil-A to Close For 10 Weeks Due to Extensive Renovations” elaborated that the closure was due to expansion of the site.

I am re-sharing the above information to place into perspective the regularity of such restaurant closures, temporary or permanent, within our current economic environment.

In that regard, today comes word of another permanent closure, this one a stalwart Pennsylvania location.

Today, WFMZ.com reported on the new Pennsylvania closing in its piece titled “Berks Country Chick-fil-A Location to Permanently Close After 32 Years.”

As excerpted from the report: A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page. “It truly has been a pleasure to serve this community for the last 32 years," the post reads. "We hope you come visit us at our nearby locations at Broadcasting Square, Exeter Plaza, and 5th Street Highway

Like most fast food locations of its scope, Chick-fil-A will continue to both permanently and temporarily close locations on a strategic basis. To be clear, the company itself is healthy and in no danger of going out of business in the near future.

In the event of further updates to this current closing, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.