Plymouth Meeting, PA

Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location

Joel Eisenberg

Reportedly, the request was supported by the vast majority of those with voting interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvhra_0jiXKrRc00
Cracker BarrelPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Cracker Barrel restaurant location for NewsBreak. My December 7th article on the chain, “Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License,” is particularly pertinent to this present piece as it directly regards the Pennsylvania restaurant location in question and can fairly be looked upon as something of a Preface.

As covered in the article, that excerpted a December 5th report from MoreThanTheCurve.com, entitled “Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting Seeking to Add Liquor License,” the titular meeting was necessary precisely because the license requested to be transferred was from outside the township.

From the MoreThanTheCurve.com report: According to several media reports, Cracker Barrel did a test run at 100 restaurants in three states prior to the pandemic and is now seeking to license location in Pennsylvania. Based on these reports, Cracker Barrel offers a limited menu of beer, wine, and mimosas and no bar is built.

Today has come news that the Plymouth location’s liquor license transference has been successful.

Let us explore further.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

Today’s followup MoreThanTheCurve.com report, “Plymouth Township’s Council Approved Liquor License Transfer For Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting,” details the results of the liquor license request.

As excerpted from the report: Plymouth Township’s Council voted unanimously on December 12th to approve the transfer of a liquor license to the Cracker Barrell at The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting. This isn’t the final step, Cracker Barrel now has to go through the transfer process with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The new report when on to state: During the hearing, representatives of Cracker Barrel stated that there will only be a limited menu of beer, wine, and mimosas. No bar will be built, no live music will be played, and the hours will remain the same. The only question that did not have a definitive answer was whether Cracker Barrel would eventually sell beer and/or wine to go which is allowed under the license (wine needs a second special permit from the liquor control board).

Conclusion

Due to recent news regarding other Cracker Barrel eateries adding alcohol to their menus, reports of the Plymouth Township location’s successful license transfer may come as no surprise to analysts.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alcohol# Pennsylvania# Cracker Barrel# Restaurants# Food

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
149751 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Parent Company of Applebee’s Purchasing Popular Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is now set for a substantial nationwide expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, NRN.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Walmart’s Permanent Closures of 160 Stores in the Past Six Years Expected By Analysts to Be Challenged By End of Decade

Some retail analysts have taken to social media and the press to speculate about the company’s future as it regards strategic closings. Walmart App Mock-UpPhoto byMarques Thomas, Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Chili’s Discontinues Perennial Fan-Favorite Menu Item in a Sweeping Company Change

Angry customers have taken to social media and the press to express their dissatisfaction. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WFAA.com, TotallyTheBomb.com, and Today.com.

Read full story
20 comments

Employees of U.S. Superchains Such as Walmart, Target, and Dollar General Demand More Security Due to Increasing Crime

From shoplifting to violent infractions, concerns on behalf of employees of some of our nation’s largest brick and mortar businesses are leading to demands for greater policing.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Employees Stage Walk-Outs For Safer Workplaces. More are Expected.

The street protestors demand an end to unsafe work environments, often ridden with crime and overcrowded shopping aisles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizNewOrleans.com and Google.com.

Read full story
108 comments
Mount Pleasant, MI

Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ Closing

The location’s General Manager is speaking to the media. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheMorningSun.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Potential Medical Issues if a Loved One is Taking Prescription Painkillers or Aspirin for a Sleeping Disorder

Millions suffer from poor sleeping habits, which can lead to myriad health issues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to lack of sleep, or who suspects a sleeping disorder in general, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including WebMD.com and The National Sleep Foundation.

Read full story
4 comments

Update: Dollar General Closings in 2022 and Plans For 2023

Several Dollar General locations have closed for indefinite periods in recent weeks, but do these closings represent the long-term health of the company?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com, OSHA, and GlobalData.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Walmart: Multiple 2022 Closings and Expectations For the New Year

Over 160 Walmart locations have closed in recent years, including several in 2022. Do these closings represent the long-term health of the company?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, Yahoo.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Update: Plans For Ross Dress For Less Closings in 2023

The company has confronted financial challenges in recent years, but are current online rumors an accurate reflection of the entity’s health?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RetailLeader.com, Google.com, and SeekingAlpha.com.

Read full story

Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023

A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
45 comments
Dallas, TX

Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple Stores

The company is reportedly plagued with ongoing financial difficulties. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TuesdayMorning.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Stop & Shop Permanently Closing Locations

At least two locations are shuttering due to underperformance, according to a company spokesperson. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, CBSNews.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
1 comments

“The Biggest Strike in Starbucks’ History” Has Begun Today

Over 100 stores are presently striking over unionization rights. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.com and InTheseTimes.com.

Read full story
160 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three Weeks

The store is one of the company’s largest U.S. locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WesternMassNews.com, Walgreens.com, and the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Read full story
1 comments
Wichita, KS

Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently Closing

Both locations are privately owned, and not representative of company-wide financial issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,ScrapeHero.com, The Wichita Eagle, and Courier-Gazette.

Read full story
13 comments
Solon, OH

Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently Closes

The location’s fate parallels recent closures of other retail chains. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SourcingJournal.com, Yahoo.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently Closing

The entity is in the same general location as a TJ Maxx store, also announced this week as shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ChainStoreAge.com, Patch.com, and Popville.com.

Read full story
34 comments
Colorado State

Over 200 Walmart Stores Soon to Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag

A Colorado Walmart will soon join locations in three other states to meet eco-friendly initiatives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Sentinel, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
500 comments

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy