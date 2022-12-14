Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location

Reportedly, the request was supported by the vast majority of those with voting interests.

Cracker Barrel Photo by iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Cracker Barrel restaurant location for NewsBreak. My December 7th article on the chain, “Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License,” is particularly pertinent to this present piece as it directly regards the Pennsylvania restaurant location in question and can fairly be looked upon as something of a Preface.

As covered in the article, that excerpted a December 5th report from MoreThanTheCurve.com, entitled “Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting Seeking to Add Liquor License,” the titular meeting was necessary precisely because the license requested to be transferred was from outside the township.

From the MoreThanTheCurve.com report: According to several media reports, Cracker Barrel did a test run at 100 restaurants in three states prior to the pandemic and is now seeking to license location in Pennsylvania. Based on these reports, Cracker Barrel offers a limited menu of beer, wine, and mimosas and no bar is built.

Today has come news that the Plymouth location’s liquor license transference has been successful.

Let us explore further.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

Today’s followup MoreThanTheCurve.com report, “Plymouth Township’s Council Approved Liquor License Transfer For Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting,” details the results of the liquor license request.

As excerpted from the report: Plymouth Township’s Council voted unanimously on December 12th to approve the transfer of a liquor license to the Cracker Barrell at The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting. This isn’t the final step, Cracker Barrel now has to go through the transfer process with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The new report when on to state: During the hearing, representatives of Cracker Barrel stated that there will only be a limited menu of beer, wine, and mimosas. No bar will be built, no live music will be played, and the hours will remain the same. The only question that did not have a definitive answer was whether Cracker Barrel would eventually sell beer and/or wine to go which is allowed under the license (wine needs a second special permit from the liquor control board).

Conclusion

Due to recent news regarding other Cracker Barrel eateries adding alcohol to their menus, reports of the Plymouth Township location’s successful license transfer may come as no surprise to analysts.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.