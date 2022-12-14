Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two Years

Demand for the restaurant’s return was strong.

Golden Corral Photo by GoldenCorral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WoodTV.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Golden Corral restaurant chain on NewsBreak. My November 22nd article, “Fact-Check: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2023,” is fairly representative of these pieces.

In that article, I excerpted an October 10th report from WoodTV.com, titled “West Michigan’s Last Golden Corral Closes in Walker,” that discussed a 12-year-old location being demolished in favor of a new Chik-Fil-A restaurant.

As excerpted from the Wood.com report: The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor patio that can seat 28 guests and an indoor dining area. During site review in July, the planning commission was satisfied that the proposed restaurant site layout and two entrances/exits with traffic lights can handle the traffic the new Chik-Fil-A will likely bring

Most frequently, like the above, my stories have been of the nature of upcoming Golden Corral closings. What follows, however, is different, as it regards a popular longstanding Ohio location shuttered twice due to pandemic-era financial difficulties, now reopening.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2022

According to a Dayton Daily News report, “Beavercreek Golden Corral to Reopen After Two Years,” a popular and well-trafficked location is reopening to substantial neighborhood fanfare.

From the article: The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.” The restaurant closed in mid-November 2020, about four months after it had reopened for business following a statewide shutdown of dine-in service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The article went on to explain the earlier closing: “We have closed our restaurant due to the business impact of COVID-19,” a sign on the door of the restaurant said at that time. “We appreciate the support of the community and the guests who have dined with us at this location.”

Conclusion

As I have written so frequently about Golden Corral closings in the past, it is an invigorating experience to share positive news about a restaurant entity many of my readers frequent.

That said, as ever, in the event of further updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.