Doctors Discuss Room Temperature That is Healthiest For Sleeping

According to medical science, sleeping in cooler temperatures is considerably healthier than any other option.

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from sleep disorders of any type, or who suspects a sleep disorder, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including: MayoClinic.org, National Library of Medicine, WebMD.com, Google.com, and SleepFoundation.org.

Introduction

The Mayo Clinic recommends seven or more hours of sleep per night for the average adult. Medical science in general largely agrees with that minimum as optimal for one’s health; however, sleep stages must be understood to make sense of that recommendation.

According to the federal National Library of Medicine: The human body cycles through two phases of sleep, (1) rapid eye movement (REM) and (2) non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, which is further divided into three stages, N1-N3. Each phase and stage of sleep includes variations in muscle tone, brain wave patterns, and eye movements. The body cycles through all of these stages approximately 4 to 6 times each night, averaging 90 minutes for each cycle.

The entry further states: Sleep quality and time spent in each sleep stage may become altered by depression, aging, traumatic brain injuries, medications, and circadian rhythm disorders.

WebMD.com elaborates on the issue: REM stands for rapid eye movement. During REM sleep, your eyes move around rapidly in a range of directions, but don't send any visual information to your brain.That doesn't happen during non-REM sleep. First comes non-REM sleep, followed by a shorter period of REM sleep, and then the cycle starts over again. Dreams typically happen during REM sleep.

In order to fall into the desired REM stage, several aspects must be at play including one’s level of comfort. To this point, we will discuss sleep comfort as it regards temperature of the room — inclusive of one’s pillows and bed.

Let us explore.

Sleep Research

Per SleepFoundation.org, room temperature is a pertinent factor behind healthy sleep patterns. As excerpted from the site: The temperature of your bedroom can make a significant difference to your sleep quality. A National Sleep Foundation poll found that cool room temperature was one of the most important factors in getting a good night’s sleep, with as many as four out of five respondents saying this was important to them.

Though this conclusion was derived from a poll, a targeted Google search will verify doctors largely agree with this statement.

The SleepFoundation.org site also states: The best bedroom temperature for sleep is approximately 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius). This may vary by a few degrees from person to person, but most doctors recommend keeping the thermostat set between 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 to 19.4 degrees Celsius) for the most comfortable sleep. Our bodies are programmed to experience a slight dip in core temperature in the evening. Turning the thermostat down at night may help with temperature regulation and signal your body that it’s time for bed.

As with my wife and I, who frequently cannot agree on a comfortable room temperature when we turn in, many couples compromise on the matter. Some doctors recommend slightly-heated pillows and blankets, as a room with a temperature in the 60s may be uncomfortable for some due to pillows and blankets that can seem considerably cooler.

Conclusion

To be clear, no scientist or doctor has yet reported a cure for poor sleep; however, room temperature has widely been recognized as an important factor.

Thank you for reading.