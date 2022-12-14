Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24th

The store has long been a neighborhood destination, and is being shuttered due to redevelopment.

T.J. Maxx Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com and Patch.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the T.J. Maxx retail chain on NewsBreak. A prior article on the popular company, July 2nd’s “Are T.J. Maxx Locations Closing in 2022?” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to answering questions about the entity’s long-term future.

Rumors abounded about the company’s survival during the height of the pandemic. My article excerpted a February, 2022 piece published by BusinessInsider.com, titled “TJ Maxx Parent TJX Stock Sinks After Profit and Sales Miss,” which stated: TJX Cos. stock sank 8.4% in Wednesday premarket trading after the off-price retailer reported fourth quarter profit and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $940.2 million, or 78 cents per share, up from $325.5 million, or 27 cents per share, last year. Sales of $13.854 billion were up from $10.943 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 91 cents and sales of $14.218 billion. TJX chains include TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. Fourth quarter open-only comp sales grew 10%, with U.S. open-only comp sales up 13%.

As the BusinessInsider piece went on, it became apparent that, mixed financial report aside, the entity was improving in most revenue metrics.

The same applies, still, but this week has come word of a notable company closure.

Let us explore further.

T.J. Maxx, 2022

According to a December 13th article from Patch.com, entitled “TJ Maxx Closing Store At Mazza Gallerie In Friendship Heights,” the longstanding Washington, D.C. location is closing due to redevelopment-related reasons.

As excerpted from the article: T.J. Maxx is closing its Mazza Gallerie location in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of D.C. on Dec. 24. The store, at 5300 Wisconsin Avenue NW, is holding a sale through its closing date.

The article went on to state: Mazza Gallerie was bought by Tishman Speyer at a foreclosure auction for about $50 million in August 2020, The MoCo Show reported. The mall is going to be demolished to make way for a new, mixed-use development.

To reiterate, the closing of this particular location is not representative of further financial issues with the company, and is considered an outlier in that regard.

Conclusion

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will share them here on NewsBreak.

