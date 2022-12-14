Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently Closing

The stalwart store has been long-trafficked, and is not part of a previously-announced mass closure.

Macy’s Photo by Shutterstock.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, USAToday.com, and Coloradoan.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the stalwart Macy’s retail department store chain for NewsBreak. My November 10th article, “Update: List of Announced 2022 Macy’s Closures,” is particularly relevant to this current piece.

My article excerpted a January report from BestLifeOnline.com that detailed company plans for the current calendar year: On Jan. 5, Macy's confirmed a list of six departments stores it will be closing by the end of the month, USA Today first reported. The downsizing comes as part of the company's plan to shutter 125 of its stores—or one-fifth of all locations in total—over the next three years. "Stores remain an integral part of our omnichannel retail ecosystem," Macy's said in a statement to USA Today on Jan. 6. "As our business evolves, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to more effectively support our omnichannel sales growth and expand market share."

The BestLifeOnline.com piece further stated that more Macy's stores may close after the planned 125, though specifics had yet to be announced. Indeed, other locations — unannounced at the time — have shuttered since.

And now comes word of yet another Macy’s closing, that we will discuss below.

Let us explore further.

Macy’s, 2022

According to a December 12th article from Coloradoan.com, entitled ”Foothills Mall Owner: Macy's Will Leave Fort Collins in March,” a Colorado perennial is soon to be a memory.

From the article: Fort Collins' last remaining department store will close its doors in March, according to the owner of Foothills mall. Macy's, which has been a mainstay at the Midtown shopping center for decades under the brands Foley's, May D&F and Macy's, plans to close its Fort Collins store as it continues to pare back its business in the face of changing shopping patterns and increased online competition. Stenn Parton, president of Prism Places, which bought the shopping center in 2021 with Loveland-based developer McWhinney, confirmed the planned closure on Monday. Macy's officials were not immediately available for comment.

The article goes on to state: Macy's net sales in the third quarter that ended Sept. 30 were $5.2 billion, down 3.9% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Digital sales decreased 9% from the third quarter of 2021, and brick-and-mortar sales decreased 1% in the same time frame, according to the retailer's third-quarter earnings report.

The Macy’s chain has permanently shuttered hundreds of stores since 2015.

Conclusion

As Macy’s continues to permanently shutter longstanding locations, some analysts believe it is a matter of time until the company itself announces its closure.

Such is purely speculation, of course; though analysts continue to post about this matter in media outlets and on social media sites.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.