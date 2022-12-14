Walmart Thefts and Potential Store Closures Blamed on Self-Checkout By Employees and Customers

Shoplifting analysts agree with the assessment, pointing to a lack of oversight.

Author’s Note

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart shopping chain for NewsBreak. My July 18th article, “Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are Piloting Exclusive Self-Checkout Locations,” has proven particularly relevant to this current piece.

The article excerpted a July 9th report from CNN.com, entitled “Nobody Likes Self-Checkout. Here’s Why It’s Everywhere,” that elaborated upon the quickly-expanding technology.

CNN.com’s report stated: Despite self-checkout’s many shortcomings for customers and store owners, the trend is only growing. Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR) and Dollar General (DG) are piloting exclusively self-checkout stores. Costco and Albertsons have brought self-checkout back after removing it years ago. Amazon(AMZN) has taken the concept a step further with cashier-less Amazon (AMZN) Go stores. It may simply be too late for stores to turn their back on self-checkout.

The report further alluded to customer frustration with the model: According to a survey last year of 1,000 shoppers, 67% said they’d experienced a failure at the self-checkout lane. Errors at the kiosks are so common that they have even spawned dozens of memes and TikTok videos.

Today, as it regards Walmart specifically, the model is largely being blamed for store thefts that may result in closures.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

According to a December 13th article from BusinessInsider.com, entitled “Walmart Rolled Out Self-Checkout to Streamline Operations and Reduce Labor – But Employees and Customers Say It's Causing a Surge in Thefts,” the ease of the pay option may, in fact, be harming the company.

From the article: Walmart's CEO has warned that the retailer may need to close down stores due to theft – but many of the company's customers and employees blame one growing feature of the store for enabling shoplifting: self-checkout. Walmart CEO and President Doug McMillon told CNBC earlier this month that theft "is higher than what it has historically been" and there will be consequences "if that is not corrected over time." Since McMillon made those comments, more than 100 Walmart customers and former and current employees reached out to an Insider reporter imploring the retailer to rely less on self-checkout.

The article goes on to quote several of those opinion-makers, including Mindy Stanley, identified as a Walmart customer from Ashland, Kentucky: "They need to hire cashiers again and do away with so many self-checkout," she said. "I'd say they are losing so much due to that."

As a targeted Google search indicates, hundreds if not more near-identical opinions have been offered by posters on several social media pages, as well as various other news outlets.

Conclusion

The reasoning behind the thefts is guesswork, of course, but educated opinons one and all.

