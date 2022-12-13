Doctors Discuss Changes to Our Bodies When We Stop Drinking Water, and Why We Cannot Survive Without It

Joel Eisenberg

The consensus is the human body may not survive a week without proper hydration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pH0gz_0jhP1bdV00
Glass of WaterPhoto byKOBU Agency, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WebMD.com, Healthline.com, and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies.

Introduction

I have written previously for NewsBreak about the incalculable value of water for human survival. My prior article on the matter, April 24th’s “Doctors Discuss How Your Body Changes When Drinking Water,” is effectively the inverse of this present piece.

The article excerpted an April 4th WebMD.com report written by Kathleen M Zelman, MPH, RD, LD, and medically reviewed by Carol DerSarkissian, whereby information was shared reflecting recent finds relating drinking water to optimal health.

From WebMD.com’s “6 Reasons to Drink Water“: "Think of water as a nutrient your body needs that is present in liquids, plain water, and foods. All of these are essential daily to replace the large amounts of water lost each day," says Joan Koelemay, RD, dietitian for the Beverage Institute, an industry group. Kaiser Permanente nephrologist Steven Guest, MD, agrees: "Fluid losses occur continuously, from skin evaporation, breathing, urine, and stool, and these losses must be replaced daily for good health," he says.

But what happens if those losses are not replaced?

Let us explore further.

Surviving Without Water, Medical Research

According to an archived March, 2019 article from Healthline.com, “How Long Can You Live Without Water?” written by Natalie Silver and medically reviewed by Natalie Olsen, R.D., L.D., ACSM EP-C, the answer to that question has been elucidated via numerous studies over the years.

As excerpted from the article: Proper hydration is essential to your survival. Your body needs to consume a significant amount of water each day to function properly. This is because you constantly excrete water through sweat and urination, so your body needs to replenish the lost fluids. You won’t live long without consuming a healthy amount of water. It’s only possible to survive without water for a matter of days. You may be susceptible to the effects of dehydration even sooner, depending on certain factors.

It should be noted such hydration as referred to in the Healthline.com article can also include juices and other beverages, which contain water, but depending on said beverage issues such as high sugar and caffeine can also have a deleterious effect on the body, as can diet entities due to certain artificial ingredients and chemicals.

Food consumption as well accounts for up to 20% of daily water intake, but as ever ingredients are key.

That said, the article further states, on a specific basis: Without enough water, systems in your body will change. Your cells will shrink without enough water. Your brain will signal your body to urinate less. This will occur through your kidneys. They rely on an adequate water intake to function properly. Without enough water, the kidneys use more energy and wear on tissue. Your kidneys need to function adequately to flush out waste from your blood. Eventually, your kidneys will cease to function without adequate water intake. Other organs in your body may also cease to function without water.

Additional body changes may include unregulated body temperature, unbalanced electrolytes, poor joint function, a swelling of the brain, seizures, dehydration which can cause multiple organ failure and related ills, and uncontrolled blood pressure.

Though the Healthline.com article was published in 2019, according to current medical science the findings remain valid. Studies included as attributions in the writing of the article include the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies.

Conclusion

In the event of further updates on this matter I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Water# Health# Life# Science# Biology

Comments

