Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments

You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety.

Introduction

I have written extensively for NewsBreak about the health-related controversies of diet soda. See January 18th’s “Medical Studies Disclose Dangers of Diet Soda on Physical and Mental Health” and April 17th’s “Doctors Discuss Body Changes When You Quit Drinking Diet Soda” as two relevant examples.

My former article excerpted a report from Penn Medicine that spoke directly to the majority of medically-derived conclusions regarding diet soda’s intake. See here for “Why Diet Soda is Bad For You.”

Among Penn Medicine’s listed findings, credited to “recent studies,” were: a) a likelihood of weight gain as opposed to loss due to additives and chemicals that cause highly-caloric or sugar-loaded food cravings, b) a type-II diabetes link, and c) substantial increases in heart attack and stroke risk.

Healthline.com‘s article, “8 Potential Side Effects of Consuming Too Much Diet Soda,” was also excerpted, and supplemented the above Penn Medicine findings with several more potential dangers if the derivative is consumed in abundance. These include damage to tooth enamel, gut health and bone density, as well as inducing headaches. See here for Healthline piece, credited to “licensed nutritions and dietitians.”

All told, diet soda is not considered healthy by many U.S.-based dietitians, doctors and scientists, but in moderation, say some, potential issues related to ill-health are more long-term in nature.

Though I have written about diet soda with some regularity, I have yet to discuss the regular versions, an oversight I will now correct.

Let us explore further.

Soda Studies, 2022

According to an archived article from DeltaDenTalks.com, “The Negative Side Effects of Soda Can Be Hard to Swallow,” teeth-related issues are as prominent as physiological effects.

As excerpted from the article: Soda is not good for your health. It contains no essential nutrients — no vitamins, minerals or fiber — and regular soda is full of calories. Drinking sugary soft drinks has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, weight gain, fatty liver disease and an increased risk of heart disease and cancer.

As to one’s mouth, specifically: Regular soda is packed with sugar. One 12-ounce can of soda usually exceeds the recommended daily maximum of sugar for adults and contains far more sugar than children should consume in one day. The bacteria in your mouth feed on the sugars in soda, producing acid that attacks your teeth for about 20 minutes after each sip. Sodas that contain caffeine can make you dehydrated, which may lead to cavity-causing dry mouth. Sugar also speeds up the process of dehydration.

In fact, study after study reiterates these thoughts, and more.

A September 16th article from FoodDive.com, entitled “Soda Increases Cancer Death Risk 5%, Study Finds,” elaborates on the cancer link: People who drink two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages per day have a 5% increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, according to a new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society and published in the journal Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Conclusion

Though scientific studies are largely in agreement across-the-board as it regards potential health-related issues resulting from long-term ingestion of soda in general, none of this, in truth, is news as doctors and scientists have long warned the public about these matters.

Still, the studies on sodas have continued, perhaps in the hopes of manufacturers one day developing an authentically healthy version of each.

