Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Following 600 Store Closures in Three Years

The main company likewise remains financially-beleagured.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WTOP.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about Sears chains for NewsBreak, both the main entity and the smaller Sears Hometown.

My July 10th article on the latter group, “Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced,” is particularly relevant to this present piece as few analysts appeared to believe then that the smaller entity would survive in the long-term.

Now comes word of Sears Hometown filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection.

Sears Hometown, 2022

According to a December 13th report from WTOP.com, “Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection,” the Sears spinoff has been failing for the past several years.

As excerpted from the article: The “other Sears” is in financial turmoil, just like its more famous former parent company. Sears Hometown Stores Inc., a franchise-owned spinoff from Sears, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Sears spun off Sears Hometown in 2012 to give the parent company a much-needed infusion of cash. The average Sears Hometown store is only 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, a fraction of the size of the average full Sears, which is about 160,000 square feet. The chain concentrates on selling appliances, tools and outdoor equipment.

The article goes on to state approximately 100 Sears Hometown stores are currently operating, down from 700 three years ago.

The larger company, Sears, has likewise struggled to remain afloat.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 170 Sears retail stores in the United States as of December 07, 2022. The state with the most number of Sears locations in the U.S. is California, with 19 retail stores, which is about 11% of all Sears retail stores in the U.S.

BusinessInsider.com’s archived January 20, 2022 article, “The Rise and Fall of Sears, Once the Largest and Most Powerful Retailer in the World,” places the storied history of the famed main entity in perspective.

From the article: Sears was once the largest retailer in the world, with a sky-scraping headquarters and legacy brand status. What started as a humble mail-order watch and jewelry service in 1886 soon shot to popularity through its affordable catalogs. But with the changing retail landscape, sales fell from $43 billion in 2010 to less than $17 billion in 2017. By February 2020, a mere 182 stores are expected to remain in operation, down from 3,500 stores in 2010.

And today, as mentioned, 170 main locations remain.

Conclusion

Most online financial analysts appear to agree the downfall of both Sears entities may happen sooner than later. It is important to remember, though, that as likely as this may be it is still speculation.

