National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2023

Some entries have been placed on previous trade lists for prior years but have survived. Still others have closed multiple locations and are striving to hang on. Several are expected to permanently close.

Jack in the Box Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Mashed.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Business, and QSR Magazine.

Introduction

What follows is largely analyst speculation, though educated analyst speculation.

In general, analyst postings of chain restaurants most likely to close in an upcoming new year are based on several factors, most notably national economic forecasts and/or official investor or corporate reports, the latter typically in the form of company earnings calls.

That said, while I write a great deal on upcoming restaurant closings they usually regard individual locations that have shuttered, most frequently, for strategic reasons due to underperformance.

In rare instances, a longstanding restaurant entity will close the doors entirely to all their restaurants, effectively going out of business unless they have elected to transform their operations.

Let us explore.

Expectations For National Chain Restaurants, 2023

Several well-known national restaurant chains are featured on the current Mashed.com list, “Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose in 2023.” The website’s take, in part, is technology is highly transforming the restaurant business in general, and some simply will elect not to keep up due to existing untenable financial issues.

As excerpted from the article: Along with developments such as ghost kitchens — which we've been hearing a lot about since 2020 — all signs point to other structural transformations that alter the experience of both employees and customers. QSR magazine predicts that technology will play a larger role. Touchscreen ordering systems — already a fixture for chains such as Sheetz and Olive Garden — will become more common. LinchpinSeo thinks that mobile ordering is going to become essential for eateries that want to survive.

Regarding specific expected closures, the article states: For some chains, these developments may be enough to help them stay afloat. For others, the companies might soon be shutting down forever. The year 2022 may just be your last chance to visit places like Friendly's, Steak 'n Shake, and TGI Fridays.

Others on Mashed.com’s list includes: Boston Market, Ruby Tuesday, Joe’s Crab Shack, Noodles & Company, Qdoba, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jack in the Box, Bar Louie, Fuddruckers, Quiznos, Marie Callender’s, and even Denny’s.

A litany of reasons for those listings are included in the Mashed.com article, and are lent credence via attributions from some of the most respected of all restaurant trade sites, Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Business, and QSR Magazine.

Conclusion

To reiterate, none of what has preceded has been written in stone as it regards certain closures. One or all of the aforementioned restaurants may overcome their financial challenges and remain open.

However, attributions regarding the above list — and it should be noted other such online lists that generally share the same thoughts about these specific restaurants — are from industry-wide respected sources.

Time will tell, regardless.

In the meantime, as ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters, including word of individual location or entity-wide shutterings of formerly-stalwart chain restaurants, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.