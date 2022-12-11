National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

Some entries have been placed on previous trade lists for prior years but have survived. Still others have closed multiple locations and are striving to hang on. Several are expected to permanently close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJW3C_0jf5T7PQ00
Jack in the BoxPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Mashed.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Business, and QSR Magazine.

Introduction

What follows is largely analyst speculation, though educated analyst speculation.

In general, analyst postings of chain restaurants most likely to close in an upcoming new year are based on several factors, most notably national economic forecasts and/or official investor or corporate reports, the latter typically in the form of company earnings calls.

That said, while I write a great deal on upcoming restaurant closings they usually regard individual locations that have shuttered, most frequently, for strategic reasons due to underperformance.

In rare instances, a longstanding restaurant entity will close the doors entirely to all their restaurants, effectively going out of business unless they have elected to transform their operations.

Let us explore.

Expectations For National Chain Restaurants, 2023

Several well-known national restaurant chains are featured on the current Mashed.com list, “Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose in 2023.” The website’s take, in part, is technology is highly transforming the restaurant business in general, and some simply will elect not to keep up due to existing untenable financial issues.

As excerpted from the article: Along with developments such as ghost kitchens — which we've been hearing a lot about since 2020 — all signs point to other structural transformations that alter the experience of both employees and customers. QSR magazine predicts that technology will play a larger role. Touchscreen ordering systems — already a fixture for chains such as Sheetz and Olive Garden — will become more common. LinchpinSeo thinks that mobile ordering is going to become essential for eateries that want to survive.

Regarding specific expected closures, the article states: For some chains, these developments may be enough to help them stay afloat. For others, the companies might soon be shutting down forever. The year 2022 may just be your last chance to visit places like Friendly's, Steak 'n Shake, and TGI Fridays.

Others on Mashed.com’s list includes: Boston Market, Ruby Tuesday, Joe’s Crab Shack, Noodles & Company, Qdoba, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jack in the Box, Bar Louie, Fuddruckers, Quiznos, Marie Callender’s, and even Denny’s.

A litany of reasons for those listings are included in the Mashed.com article, and are lent credence via attributions from some of the most respected of all restaurant trade sites, Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Business, and QSR Magazine.

Conclusion

To reiterate, none of what has preceded has been written in stone as it regards certain closures. One or all of the aforementioned restaurants may overcome their financial challenges and remain open.

However, attributions regarding the above list — and it should be noted other such online lists that generally share the same thoughts about these specific restaurants — are from industry-wide respected sources.

Time will tell, regardless.

In the meantime, as ever, in the event of pertinent updates to these matters, including word of individual location or entity-wide shutterings of formerly-stalwart chain restaurants, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fast Food# Restaurants# Food# Money# Business

Comments / 70

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
147098 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Drone Delivery Begins in Several U.S. States

The delivery method is planned to be rolled out on a wider basis in the coming months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, ABC15.com, and FoxBusiness.com.

Read full story

Cancer Vaccine Reportedly Shows Strong Promise in Clinical Trial

The vaccine is being tested as a tool for early detection of melanoma. News of the new vaccine marks the second such reported treatment in two weeks. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org and GulfNews.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023

The store has long been considered a neighborhood perennial. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KARE11.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Staten Island, NY

Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing

The latest store to shutter continues the financially challenged company’s previously announced spate of mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

Third Red Lobster Restaurant in a Month Permanently Closes

Word of the third unexpected closure has led analysts to question if the chain itself is shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SanAngeloLive.com, NJ.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
27 comments
Morgantown, WV

Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years

The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location

Reportedly, the request was supported by the vast majority of those with voting interests. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Beavercreek, OH

Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two Years

Demand for the restaurant’s return was strong. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Doctors Discuss Room Temperature That is Healthiest For Sleeping

According to medical science, sleeping in cooler temperatures is considerably healthier than any other option. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from sleep disorders of any type, or who suspects a sleep disorder, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:MayoClinic.org, National Library of Medicine, WebMD.com, Google.com, and SleepFoundation.org.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington, DC

Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24th

The store has long been a neighborhood destination, and is being shuttered due to redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and Patch.com.

Read full story
97 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently Closing

The stalwart store has been long-trafficked, and is not part of a previously-announced mass closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, USAToday.com, and Coloradoan.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Thefts and Potential Store Closures Blamed on Self-Checkout By Employees and Customers

Shoplifting analysts agree with the assessment, pointing to a lack of oversight. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
26 comments

Doctors Discuss Changes to Our Bodies When We Stop Drinking Water, and Why We Cannot Survive Without It

The consensus is the human body may not survive a week without proper hydration. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WebMD.com, Healthline.com, and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies.

Read full story
1 comments

Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments

You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.

Read full story
41 comments

Sears Hometown Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Following 600 Store Closures in Three Years

The main company likewise remains financially-beleagured. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTOP.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Mequon, WI

Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two Decades

While not unexpected, the closure represents the company’s current strategic goals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com andGMToday.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Teenager Reportedly “Cured” of Leukemia, Due to Cell-Editing, in a Global Scientific Milestone

The methodology behind what is being called a “cure,” as opposed to “remission,” is considered a worldwide first. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:National Human Genome Research Institute, Telegraph.co.uk, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Citrus Heights, CA

Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes

Crime and homelessness are blamed for the shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Pizza Hut Permanently Shuttering Dozens of Locations Yearly in the UK. Will the U.S. Follow?

The financially-beleaguered entity is facing international challenges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, YumBrands.com, DevonLive.com, ScrapeHero.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Nuclear-Fusion Breakthrough Reached, Signifying a Major Scientific Advance Towards Joe Biden’s Clean Energy Initiative

The achievement replicates the fusion that powers the sun and is expected to boost President Biden’s “clean energy” endeavors. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:International Atomic Energy Agency and CNN.com.

Read full story
245 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy