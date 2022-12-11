Sam’s Club Discounts Membership For a Limited Time as Costco Plans an Upcoming Membership Hike

Joel Eisenberg

The new membership fee is presently available but will shortly expire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvQsY_0jeuqezc00
Sam’s ClubPhoto bySamsClub.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NYPost.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about both the Costco and the Walmart-owned Sam’s Club chains for NewsBreak.

My December 9th article on the former entity, “Costco Increasing Membership Fee,” reporting on the upcoming, but as-yet undated, increase and reasoning thereof.

My article excerpted a piece from TheStreet.com‘s “Costco Plans to Raise Its Membership Prices” that explained the matter: CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls has been answering questions about whether the company would raise its prices during each of the last few earnings calls. He has generally said very little on the subject, implying that the company had not made any decision.

But that was then.

The article went on to state, regarding December 9th’s investor update: Galanti noted that Costco has averaged 5 years and 7 months between membership price increases, which places the next one in January 2023. He did make it clear that that timetable was not rigid, but he was clear that an increase was coming. Galanti repeated the "when not if" line twice during the call and added ""If we have to wait a few months that's fine. I'll be coy as to actually when," he said.

TheFool.com, meantime, pointed its finger at the company’s “razor-thin margins” for the increase.

As expected, when the news broke social media posters expressed their anger. Now, in a move not necessarily related but certainly one of effective timing, Sam’s Club has announced a decrease in one of their membership fees.

Let us explore further.

Sam’s Club, 2022

According to a December 10th article from The New York Post, entitled “Shop at Sam’s Club With a Plus Membership—Now Just $70,” the discount offered is for a limited time only.

As excerpted from the article: Grocery prices are still on the rise, but you may be able to shop smarter to avoid some of that bite to your budget. If you want to buy in bulk, cut down on gas usage when running errands all over town, and score fantastic deals, Sam’s Club is the place to do it. The standard Sam’s Club membership gets you in the door, but Sam’s Club Plus does that and a whole lot more, and you can join for $70 (reg. $110).

The article elaborates as to the membership’s benefits: The secret is out. Sam’s Club is a great place to shop, and the holiday crowds know it, but a Plus Membership gives you options. You can schedule curbside pickup, get free shipping for select orders online, or even get in the door early.

As Costco customers express consternation online about its upcoming membership increase, the Sam’s Club news is expected to come as a relief for its own customer base.

The deal is said to end in “six days” as of press time.

Conclusion

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

