Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.

Introduction

As occurs with some frequency, especially as the warehouse superchain heads into the new year, certain stalwart food and drink items are about to be permanently discontinued.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

According to a December 4th article from The-Sun.com, entitled “Seven Items Costco is Discontinuing This Winter – See Which of Your Favorite Fall Products Are Getting the Death Star,” the products referenced will be rendered extinct from the company’s shelves by year’s end.

Said products, specifically as listed, are the following:

  • Creative Snacks Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Pretzels
  • Clovis Farms Organic Tropical Blend Smoothies
  • Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix
  • Miss Jones Monster Cookie Mix
  • Naturipe Fresh Cranberries
  • Califia Farms Oat Milk Cinnamon Roll Creamer
  • Kirkland Signature RTF Vodka Cocktails

As for the “Death Star” reference in the article’s title, the term has nothing to do with “Star Wars” and everything to do with company-insider lingo.

As excerpted from the article: Warehouse employees that work at Costco have revealed that the company is once again discontinuing popular items around the holidays. According to some warehouse employees, there's even a specific indication for when a product will be continued near its price tag that they refer to as the 'death star,' per Eat This, Not That.

For a further explanation, the above-linked Eat This, Not That piece elaborates: If you've ever loved a grocery item that ended up discontinued, you know it's a disappointment that can really put a damper on your life in the kitchen. While frustrating, grocery store offerings are a constant ebb and flow of seasonal items, and the new pushing out the old. These changes to the inventory are even more common at major retailers like Costco, which are hoping to keep their shelves as attractive as possible.

The article further states: All grocery chains have their own methods of phasing out discontinued products to make room for the new, but at Costco, warehouses use what shoppers have dubbed the "death star." When an item is about to go MIA, a small asterisk will appear in the top right-hand corner of its price tag, signaling that it will no longer be restocked once sold out.

For an expanded list of 34 items being discontinued, and explanations thereof, click on the above link. Otherwise, some of those additional items include:

  • Kägi Milk Chocolate Wafers
  • Bakery Bling Halloween Hideaway House Kit
  • Coastal Cocktails Chocolate Cocoa Bombs
  • Hoody's Cookies N' Cream Trail Mix
  • Honolulu Cookie Company Pumpkin Mini Cookies
  • Tropical Fields Brown Sugar CC Rolls
  • Mauna Loa Macadamia Variety Pack

Conclusion

As ever, in the event of updates to this story, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

