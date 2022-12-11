Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close

The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Marshalls department store chain: Marshalls is an American chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies. Marshalls has over 1,000 American stores, including larger stores named Marshalls Mega Store, covering 42 states and Puerto Rico, and 61 stores in Canada. Marshalls first expanded into Canada in March 2011. Marshalls is one of the largest U.S. off-price family apparel and home fashion retailers, along with its sister company, TJ Maxx. Its slogans are Your Surprise Is Waiting and Never Boring, Always Surprising.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,187 Marshalls retail stores in the United States as of November 24, 2022. The state with the most number of Marshalls locations in the U.S. is California, with 149 retail stores, which is about 13% of all Marshalls retail stores in the U.S.

Though the company appears to be financially stable according to most online indicators, this week comes word that a stalwart Minnesota location is set to permanently close.

Marshalls, 2022

According to a December 8th piece from BizJournals.com, entitled “Marshalls Store to Close in Downtown Minneapolis' City Center,” the permanent closure of the stalwart location is said to be due to strategic reasons.

As excerpted from the article: Discount department store Marshalls is exiting downtown Minneapolis early next year, a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St. in the basement of the City Center building, is expected to close Jan. 14, according to a spokesperson for Marshalls' parent company, Massachusetts-based The TJX Cos. Inc., which also owns T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra.

The article goes on to state: "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," the company said in a statement. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Minneapolis customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls in Roseville and the T.J. Maxx in St. Paul."

There has been no word by the company whether said closing is representative of related further action as it regards the closure of other locations.

