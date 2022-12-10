Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason.

Dillard’s Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the stalwart Dillard’s department store chain: Dillard's, Inc. is an upscale American department store chain with approximately 282 stores in 29 states and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Currently, the largest number of stores are located in Texas with 57 and Florida with 42. The company also has stores in 27 more states; however, it is absent from the Northeast (Washington, D.C., and northward), most of the Upper Midwest (Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota), the Northwest, and most of California, aside from three stores in smaller cities.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 280 Dillards retail stores in the United States as of June 27, 2022. The state with the most number of Dillards locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 56 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Dillards retail stores in the U.S.

It should be noted the ScrapeHero.com figure is one less in Texas than the Wikipedia count, and is the commonly-accepted still-current number.

In recent days, however, reports have stated yet another location is closing, this one in Florida.

Let us explore further.

Dillard’s, 2022

Per most financial metrics, Dillard’s is a financially healthy company. However, a recent concern related to insider trading has caused online analysts to question its long-term future, as a targeted Google search will verify.

A November 21st report from SimplyWall.st, in its piece titled “Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Dillard's, Inc.” brought this concern to the fore.

As excerpted from the article: Some Dillard's, Inc. shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Logistics, Tony Bolte, recently sold a substantial US$845k worth of stock at a price of US$367 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 22%, which is notable but not too bad.

Though the article mentions the disposal and resultant holding size decease as “not too bad,” a further read lists some possible repercussions and reasons, the latter of which formally remains unknown.

Typically, however, when such insider trading occurs, and stocks are similarly unloaded, questions arise as to an impending financial challenge to the company — which explains in part the recent spate of rumors.

Further, on November 29th, news was reported of the permanent closing of a longstanding Dillard’s location in Florida, which has added fuel to the innuendo.

Per November 29th’s piece by GettheCoast.com, titled “Dillard’s Closing at the Santa Rosa Mall, Future Mixed-Use Redevelopment in the Works“ — the timing of which was scant days away from the November 21st insider trading report — apparently this closure was in the works for some time.

From the article: “Dillard’s has long been a valued partner for the Santa Rosa Mall,” said David Schonberger, Managing Partner of Radiant Partners LLC. “The decisions to close the store and transfer ownership of the land were mutual decisions that allow both parties to pursue our strategic visions.”Schonberger added that their long-term approach is for a mixed-use community that will include more residential, retail, medical, education, and entertainment uses. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023, and Dillard’s is expected to continue operations into Q2 2023.

Radiant Partners, it should be noted, are the current owners of the Santa Rosa Mall.

Conclusion

Whether the insider trading event had anything to do with advance knowledge of this closure remains to be seen.

Regardless, in the event of further updates on these matters I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.