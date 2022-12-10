New York City, NY

Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

The stalwart home furnishings chain is moving on from a high-profile early-December closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tx33X_0jeMg1M600
IKEAPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, IKEA.com, and Thrillest.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the IKEA home furnishings chain: IKEA is a Swedish-Dutch multinational conglomerate based in the Netherlands that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances, decoration, home accessories, and various other goods and home services. Started in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA has been the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008. The brand used by the group is derived from an acronym that consists of the founder's initials, and those of Elmtaryd, the family farm where he was born, and the nearby village Agunnaryd (his hometown in Småland, southern Sweden)… In addition, the firm is known for its attention to cost control, operational details, and continuous product development that has allowed IKEA to lower its prices by an average of two to three percent.

Though the company is international, it maintains a strong presence in the United States.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 53 IKEA stores in the United States as of November 30, 2022. The state with the most number of IKEA locations in the U.S. is California, with 10 stores, which is about 19% of all IKEA stores in the U.S.

By comparison, per Statistica.com, on a worldwide basis: As of 2021, IKEA was the most valuable furniture retailer brand in the world, and also the eighth most valuable retailer in the world, valued at over 21 billion U.S. dollars. The company operates 464 stores worldwide and is present in most major markets.

Last week, however, has come word of a high-profile permanent U.S. IKEA closing… of a store only two years old. Is this representative of company financial issues and other potential closures?

Let us explore further.

IKEA, 2022

According to an October 31st article from Thrillest.com, entitled “This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon,” the Queens store — though not New York City proper but a fairly nearby borough — has closed for strategic reasons.

As excerpted from the article: After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.

The article went on to state: The Brooklyn location in Red Hook is, for now, the only option for New Yorkers who are looking to purchase IKEA products, and it offers both in-store and online shopping options.

Though it should be notes this was not listed as a specific reason, the company has closed underperforming locations in the past, and will likely do so again based on what is necessary for its bottom line.

Plans for 2023 in this regard have yet to be announced.

Conclusion

Most current financial metrics indicate IKEA is a healthy entity both in the U.S. and abroad. Though like most other brick and mortar businesses the IKEA entity may well likely continue to shutter individual stores for strategic reasons, there has been no indication by the company whatsoever that the recent Queens, New York closing was representative of wider such actions for 2023.

In the event of pertinent updates on the matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

