Medical “Breakthrough” Reported For Early Detection of Heart Disease

Joel Eisenberg

With the help of AI modeling, the apparent milestone is related to an improved technique in ultrasound imaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDVae_0jeJM1Hf00
Heart DiseasePhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to heart disease, or who suspects a heart disease diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to the following medical outlets: RWJBH.com and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Introduction

I share reported medical milestones on a frequent basis with my NewsBreak readers. This week has come word of a potential new such milestone, indeed one that has been reported as a “breakthrough” for the early detection of heart disease.

Let us explore further.

Heart Disease Research, 2022

According to a lengthily-titled December 7th piece from RWJBH.com, the website for RWJ Barnabas Health, entitled “Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Researchers Report a Breakthrough in Ultrasound Imaging Technique for Early Detection of Heart Disease,” the titular find may prove to be historic.

As excerpted from the article: Researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (Rutgers RWJMS) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) have reported a new breakthrough in ultrasonic imaging methods that can detect microscopic changes in heart structure and function, which may be useful for screening early heart disease using miniaturized ultrasound devices that can be carried in the pocket.

The comprehensive article goes on to state: In a paper published in the December 2022 edition of the Journals of the American College of Cardiology, Partho Sengupta, MD, FACC, and Naveena Yanamala, PhD, reveal how they used artificial intelligence (AI) modeling techniques to compile and analyze pixel-based patterns in echocardiogram images of humans to develop expert-level interpretation of cardiac conditions that lead to heart failure. They then used a mouse model of heart failure and discovered that these patterns arise from microscopic changes in heart muscle geometry.

A more complete version of this report, dated December 8th, can be seen on the Journal of the American College of Cardiology website, which you can see here.

From the article, in terms of objectives: Changes in cardiac size, myocardial mass, cardiomyocyte appearance, and, ultimately, the function of the entire organ are interrelated features of cardiac remodeling that profoundly affect patient outcomes. This study proposes that the application of radiomics for extracting cardiac ultrasonic textural features (ultrasomics) can aid rapid, automated assessment of left ventricular (LV) structure and function without requiring manual measurements.

For the layperson, the process subsequently undertaken is said to drastically improve on current methods of early detection.

Conclusion

Though a “cure” for heart disease remains remains a medical dream, in large part due to the various machinations of said disease, successful early detection has been similarly fraught.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

