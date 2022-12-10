Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2023

The beleaguered entity, in the midst of a mass location expansion, is facing shuttered stores resulting from unanswered safety-related citations.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Axios.com, Investor.DollarGeneral.com, OSHA, and The U.S. Department of Labor.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dollar General chain, the largest brick and mortar entity in the United States per location count, for NewsBreak. Typically my articles have detailed ongoing temporary closures, as enforced by regulators, due to safety and health-related issues such as overcrowding of merchandise and fire hazards. The entity remains millions of dollars in arrears for unpaid fines for these and related matters, and said closures are largely expected to continue.

My most recent article on the chain, though, is particularly pertinent to this present piece due to — considering the above — what appears to be a contrarian message on the part of the company.

Titled “Dollar General Announces They Are Adding 1050 New Stores in 2023, Despite Recent Controversies” and published on December the 2nd, the article quoted a same-day report from Axios.com, “Dollar General Tightens its Grip on American Retail,” that detailed the entity’s ambitious plans: Dollar General's store-on-every-corner strategy is accelerating as consumers seek relief from inflation… Dollar General announced Thursday that it'll open another 1,050 stores in 2023, after posting an 11% sales increase in the third quarter compared with last year, and an 8% jump in net income. The company already has the most locations of any retailer in the U.S. with more than 19,000, according to GlobalData.

The referenced announcement, on Investor.DollarGeneral.com, stated the following: Looking ahead, we are pleased to announce today that we plan to execute approximately 3,170 real estate projects in the United States in fiscal year 20231, including approximately 1,050 new stores. We are excited about our plans to extend our ability to serve more customers, and believe we are well-positioned to continue delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”

Still, as ambitious as these plans may be, they do not change the ongoing indefinite closures due to multiple unmet citations.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2023

Another recent article of mine, November 29th’s “Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure,” detailed current matters as it regards closures.

The article detailed a November 28th OSHA press release issued by the U.S. Department of Labor, that reported on a Columbus, Ohio location currently charged with breaking federal laws: OSHA issues $341K in penalties after latest inspections… When federal workplace safety inspectors opened an investigation at a Dollar General store in Columbus, they discovered violations that were all-too-familiar and the kind that has led to more than $15 million in proposed penalties since 2017 for one of the nation’s largest discount retailers.

The release goes on to elaborate upon the company’s national issue of nearly 200 Dollar General stores now vulnerable to more extreme action, including temporary and permanent closures: Since 2017, OSHA has cited parent companies, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC for willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations identified in more than 180 inspections nationwide. OSHA has included Dollar General Corp. in the agency’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Conclusion

Dollar General survives and thrives by continuing to play by its own rules. From all accounts its revenue is greater than ever, despite myriad controversies that would be damaging to most other retailers.

As the company adds a mass of locations, regulators are tightening their grips to enforce closures unless compliance is met.

