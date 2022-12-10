Long John Silver’s Has Quietly Closed Hundreds of Locations Throughout the U.S. What Are Their Plans For 2023?

Joel Eisenberg

The restaurant at its peak operated 1500 locations. That number has since been decreased by nearly two-thirds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKnp2_0jeEUjh300
Long John Silver’sPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KokomoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, QSRMagazine.com, and EatThis.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Long John Silver’s restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Two recent articles on the entity, September 12th’s “Update: Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2023,” and December 5th’s “Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes After 45 Years,” are particularly relevant to this present piece.

The latter article excerpted a December 1st report from KokomoTribune.com, entitled “Owner: Long John Silver's, A&W to Close,” that explained why the longstanding entities closed on December 5th.

As excerpted from the report: Long John Silver’s and A&W, 1728 E. Markland Ave., is permanently closing effective Monday, its owner and franchisee Bud Silverthorn told the Tribune in an email Thursday. He did not give a reason. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers for the last 45 years,” he said. “It has been our pleasure to serve you.”

A&W was added to the Markland location in 2003 as part of a co-branding effort done by parent company YUM! Brands.

Though Markland’s Long John Silver’s represented the most recent closure for the company, hundreds have permanently shuttered in recent years.

Let us explore further.

Long John Silver’s, 2023

According to ScrapeHero.com’s most current location count: There are 604 Long John Silver's stores in the United States as of November 25, 2022. The state with the most number of Long John Silver's locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 87 stores, which is about 14% of all Long John Silver's stores in the U.S.

However, per an archived June, 2021 piece from EatThis.com, entitled “These Major Mistakes Caused the Decline of America's Largest Seafood Chain,” the company’s ongoing financial volatility had at that juncture continued to impact the chain: The once-dominant seafood brand has halved in size and is struggling to remain relevant... The company's heyday was a ten-year period from about 1979 to 1989, during which it grew from a footprint of one thousand units to an all-time high of 1,500 locations. Today, the seafood chain claims a little under half of that amount, with about 701 units to its name.

It should be noted from the time of the writing of that article to now, the chain permanently shuttered nearly 100 more locations.

Per a QSRMagazine.com article, though, from earlier this year, ”How Long John Silver’s Flipped Tight Budgets into Record Sales,” the individual closings have been consistently strategic in nature: When Blain Shortreed joined Long John Silver’s as CEO in 2019, the company was on the tail end of a disappointing run that saw the brand shed nearly 300 stores in five years…“It got really bleak for us, our sales were down significantly, [we] were trying to balance our marketing budget,” he says. Three years later, the brand is experiencing record numbers and plans to further expand into international markets. 

Shortreed also stated the entity had been acting like a big brand “without big brand budgets.” This streamlining of operations, resultantly, is what has led to an apparent recovery.

Conclusion

Long John Silver’s consistently places on lists of restaurant chains that may not survive a given new year.

However, there has been no formal indication or announcement of the entity going out of business. Most of the entity’s hundreds of closures have been considered by the company to be strategic in nature, and they will likely continue as deemed necessary.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Long John Silvers# Restaurant# Money# Business# Food

Comments / 3

