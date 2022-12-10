Walmart Reportedly to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans to its Customers

The new financial service is expected to be effectuated in 2023.

Walmart Photo by Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TheInformation.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. In recent years, the company has offered financial services from debit cards to checking and savings accounts.

This week it has been announced that as early as next year, through its fintech venture, the entity will be offering BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) loans to its customers.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

According to a December 8th article from TheInformation.com, entitled “Walmart Plans to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans Through its Fintech Venture,” the move is an effort to uptick financial services offered to qualified customers.

As excerpted from the article: The ambitious fintech venture backed by Walmart is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, three people familiar with the matter said. That could put the world’s largest retailer in competition with fintech lenders like Affirm and Klarna, as well as Apple, another consumer giant set to launch its own installment loans.

Though some analysts have been critical of the effort due to expectations of widespread default, as a targeted Google search will verify, the action has been publicly stated to help consumers ease their financial burden during this inflationary era.

The article goes on to state: Walmart has been pushing deeper into financial services with a majority-owned joint venture that’s hoping to expand by targeting Walmart’s 1.7 million employees in the U.S. and its vast number of existing customers. Offering installment loans would be the latest phase of that growth, following the introduction of checking and savings accounts and debit cards.

A December 8th Reuters.com report, entitled “Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through its Fintech Venture - Report,” elaborates on the matter: The retail giant last year entered a strategic partnership with investment firm Ribbit Capital to create the fintech startup, known as "One".

As it regards said strategic partnership, the link above is from a January 11, 2021 company report announcing the venture: U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc said on Monday it entered a strategic partnership with investment firm Ribbit Capital to create a new fintech startup. The startup, which will be majority owned by the world's biggest retailer, expects growth through tie-ups and acquisitions with other fintech firms, Walmart said in a statement. Ribbit Capital's current investment portfolio includes mobile investment platform Robinhood and consumer technology platform Credit Karma.

Conclusion

The offer will be made to qualified consumers on a case-by-case basis.

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.