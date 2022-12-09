Whereas earlier note of multiple closings were dismissed by the company, Big Lots! recently announced a spate of permanent shutterings.

Big Lots! Photo by BigLots.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, CNN.com, and BigLots.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Big Lots! chain on NewsBreak. My October 27th article, “Fact-Check: Plans For Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations,” quoted a January 12th report from CNN.com that discussed the company’s expansion plans.

The CNN.com report, entitled “Big Lots is Opening 500 Stores,” stated: The discount home furnishings’ chain said Monday that it plans to open more than 500 new stores over the next several years following a decade in which it put its expansion on pause. Big Lots will open around 50 new stores in 2022 and then 80 or so annually. The chain will add stores in existing markets, rural and small towns, and in new areas, the company said in an investor presentation.

Now, however, at the end of 2022 comes company word of multiple closures.

What happened since the original report?

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

According to a December 5th article from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “Big Lots Just Announced ’An Accelerated Number of Closures,’” the economy is being blamed for the recent decision.

As excerpted from the article: During a Dec. 1 earnings call outlining results from the third fiscal quarter of 2022, Jonathan Ramsden, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and administrative officer for Big Lots, stated that the retailer has "an accelerated number of closures" planned. According to Ramsden, the closures are intended to increase revenue, as Big Lots will be selling store properties that it owns. Other sites are "underperforming," he said, which is why the company is looking to speed up the closure process.

The article further states: In his opening statements, Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn stated that inflation has impacted customers' discretionary spending—particularly on big-ticket items—thus affecting the retailer's performance during this quarter. Ramsden confirmed that net sales were down by 9.8 percent, and losses spiked to $87 million, compared with just $4 million during the same quarter last year.

Conclusion

Whether the company’s expansion plans continue, or further closures are in the cards, Big Lots! has not in any way indicated that the entity itself is on the verge of shutting down.

In the event of pertinent updates to this story, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.