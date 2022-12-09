Olive Garden Manager Fired For Anti-Time-Off Memo: “If Your Dog Died, You Need to Bring Him in and Prove it to Us!”

The ill-fated employee continued the words in a lengthy diatribe.

Olive Garden Photo by OliveGarden.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Fortune.com, Facebook.com, and NYPost.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Olive Garden restaurant chain for NewsBreak. No story on this popular family-friendly entity that I have written to this point, however, has had the tone of the unfortunate incident I will document herein.

Let us explore further.

Olive Garden, 2022

Several reports have surfaced in the past few hours about Olive Garden’s termination of the particularly-stringent employee who is the subject of this article.

A December 8th piece from Fortune.com, entitled “Olive Garden Manager Fired After Demanding Staff Show Her Their Dead Pets If They Want a Sick Day For It,” for one addresses the attention-getting comments.

As excerpted from Fortune.com: One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which staff were calling off work, which was subsequently ridiculed widely on social media. The manager informed workers that “ANY excuse” for not coming in would no longer be tolerated, including family emergencies, illnesses and pet deaths. “If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us,” it read. “If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us.”

I should note a Facebook post on this matter was brought to my attention last night and may have originated the reports. It took a few hours to verify the post’s veracity.

A December 7th New York Post piece was among the first outlets to report the story. Its piece entitled “‘If You’re Sick, Prove It’: Olive Garden Manager Fired After Time-Off Tirade,” elaborated on the incident: Parent company Darden took action after a mean-spirited missive from the Kansas worker went viral, drawing negative attention to the brand, which has been struggling with inflation-related setbacks. “From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job,” the now-fired manager wrote, according to KCTV5, noting that no excuses would be tolerated.

It is suggested in the article the fired manager, who is anonymous, took to her actions due to being frustrated with employee’s taking time-off during the holiday season.

As an aside, the story continues to be among the most trending in the county, as of press time.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to this saga, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.