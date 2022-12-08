Update: Sally Beauty Supply Permanently Closing 350 Stores Before End of Year

Joel Eisenberg

One of the most highly-trafficked of all beauty retailers continues to cut locations prior to 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tuSY_0jbrPqRb00
Sally Beauty SupplyPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, SallyBeautyHoldings.com, GlobeSt.com, and WOKV.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Sally Beauty Supply Retail chain, as founded in 1964: Sally Beauty Supply stores offer more than 6,000 products for hair, skin, and nails through professional lines such as Clairol, L'Oreal, Wella, and Conair, as well as an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise.

SallyBeautyHoldings.com, the company’s website, elaborates on the entity and its offerings: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with annual revenues of over $3.9 billion and operating earnings of approximately $400 million. The Company operates primarily through two business units, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), and is the largest distributor of professional beauty supplies in the U.S. based on store count.

The website goes on to state: The Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses sell and distribute through over 5,000 stores, including 180 franchised units, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Mexico, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Peru. Sally Beauty Supply has over 3,700 stores worldwide and offers up to 8,000 professional beauty products for hair, skin, and nails through leading third-party brands and exclusive-label professional product lines. Sally Beauty Supply customer base includes retail consumers and salon professionals.

The company has been hugely successful, yet in recent weeks as come word that it is permanently shuttering 350 locations prior to year’s end.

Let us explore.

Sally Beauty Supply, 2022

Per a recent report published by GlobeSt.com, “Sally Beauty Supply Closing 350 Stores,” the entity is permanently shuttering the referenced closings prior to the new year.

As excerpted from the article: Texas-based retail chain Sally Beauty Supply is closing 350 of its stores by the end of this year, as well as distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania. The company operates 4,500 stores in the U.S. A part of an optimization plan, the company incurred a $45.5M charge, including a $19.4M non-cash inventory write-down. The plan envisions savings of $50M in expense savings with an additional $10M added to adjusted operating earnings…

WOKV.com, in its report titled “Sally Beauty Announces it Will Close 350 Stores in December,” further states, regarding the matter: The company did not say which stores are closing. The company announced it will also close two smaller distribution centers.

The news of the closures was announced in November, and stores continue to close without being publicly identified in advance.

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of further closings or new related announcements by Sally Beauty Supply, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

