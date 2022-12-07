Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License

Following a test-run of 100 company restaurants, a stalwart location is seeking to add alcohol to its menu.

Cracker Barrel Photo by iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WHMI.com, ScrapeHero.com, and MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Introduction

My November 5th NewsBreak article on the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain, entitled “Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location,” detailed a specific addition that may eventually be included in all company locations.

The article excerpted a November 1st piece from Michigan-based outlet WHMI.com, “Cracker Barrel In Genoa Township Obtains Liquor License,” that reported on the locations’s major news: The Genoa Township Board approved the transfer of a Class C liquor license from NPZ Group LLC at 7749 East M-36 in Hamburg Township to Cracker Barrel, located on Conference Center Drive. Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI he never really saw the two together but evidently, it’s something that corporate is doing and there will apparently be a few more restaurants in the state migrating toward that. He added he was surprised as it is a little change in business philosophy and hopefully it works out well for them.

Now comes word that Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania is awaiting a decision from the Plymouth Township Council’s December 5th hearing involving a transfer of a liquor license from outside the township for their Metroplex location off Chemical Road.

If successful, this will follow approximately 100 test-runs throughout the country’s 664 current U.S. Cracker Barrel locations, per ScrapeHero.com.

Let us explore further.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

According to a December 5th report from MoreThanTheCurve.com, entitled “Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting Seeking to Add Liquor License,” the hearing was necessary precisely because the license requested to be transferred is from outside the township.

As excerpted from the article: According to several media reports, Cracker Barrel did a test run at 100 restaurants in three states prior to the pandemic and is now seeking to license location in Pennsylvania. Based on these reports, Cracker Barrel offers a limited menu of beer, wine, and mimosas and no bar is built.

Conclusion

As I have written about with some regularity on NewsBreak, Cracker Barrel appears to be in a mode where they are striving to recover from substantial financial difficulties.

See my recent piece on the chain, “Cracker Barrel Struggles Mare Public in Current Company Financial Report,” for further information.

As with most any other large restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel will likely continue to implement business changes for strategic reasons.

In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.