Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma

The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness.

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.

Introduction

According to MedicineNet.com, a working definition of asthma, and its treatment, is the following: A common lung disorder in which inflammation causes the bronchi to swell and narrow the airways, creating breathingdifficulties that may range from mild to life-threatening. Symptoms include shortness of breath, cough, wheezing, and chest tightness. The diagnosis of asthma is based on evidence of wheezing and is confirmed with breathing tests. Many allergens and irritants can precipitate attacks ofasthma. Avoidance of precipitating factors can be helpful. Treatment may include lifestyle changes, activity reduction, allergy shots, and medications to prevent or reverse the bronchospasm.

I am a fellow sufferer, and my personal symptoms included, for many years, all of the above.

Let us explore further.

My History

Chronic wheezing, caused by constriction of my breathing tubes, led to sometimes daily hospital visits when I was a child living in Brooklyn, New York. Shortness of breath and near-passing out was common, and a tight iron band around my chest did not begin to explain the level of discomfort.

Tedral and adrenaline shots were used to combat the attacks, in tandem causing me to develop high blood pressure at just seven years of age.

We relocated to Colorado and for the next four years I was fine in the higher climes. A decade later, however, years following a return to New York, the old shortness of breath returned with a vengeance as did the hospital visits.

The steroid Prednisone was prescribed for the ongoing chest congestion, which in turn raised my blood pressure to levels I had not experienced in years. Regular emergency room visits followed for breathing treatments, and I carried an inhaler everywhere.

Eventually, though, I outgrew my asthma. I’ve been one of the fortunate ones as the illness remains one of our country’s greatest health scourges.

Asthma Research, 2022

According to a September 8th report from ReachMD.com, entitled “Asthma: Scientists Investigate New Long-Term Treatment for Relief Beyond Inhalers,” a promising new treatment targets the root cause of asthma, as opposed to the symptoms.

As excerpted from the article: Dr Jill Johnson, lead researcher of the study and senior lecturer from Aston University’s School of Biosciences, explained to Medical News Today how asthma is currently treated: Bronchodilators (the blue puffer, i.e. salbutamol, and some longer-lasting variations on these drugs) only treat the symptoms like wheezing, and/or Corticosteroids (the brown/orange puffer, i.e. budesonide) suppress the inflammation in the airways.

In terms of attacking the root cause, the article goes on to state: The researchers observed that during an asthmatic episode, pericytes move to the airway walls. As pericytes are a type of stem cell, they have the ability to change into different tissues. Once in the airway, the pericytes can develop into other types of cell, like muscle cells, that make the airway less flexible. The researchers found that the movement of pericytes is activated by a protein called CXCL12. As part of the study, the researchers introduced a molecule called LIT-927 into the nasal passages of the mice. This blocked CXCL12 from working, meaning that the pericytes no longer moved to the airways. After treating the mice with LIT-927, the researchers saw that their asthma symptoms were reduced and almost completely disappeared within two weeks.

More studies are presently taking place, though the outlook is widely considered promising.

Conclusion

To be clear, no scientist or doctor has yet reported a cure for asthma; however, the news that has been covered in these most recent reports are causing cautious optimism worldwide.

