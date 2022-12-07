New “Mind-Reading” Machine Helps Stroke Victims Communicate

The new device has attained a history-making milestone. A stated goal is such a tool will soon be available on a widespread basis, and prove as highly effective for others who have lost the power of speech as it has with its first subject.

“Mind-Reading” Device Photo by UC San Francisco (UCSF); media-purposed

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: LiveScience.com, DailyStar.co.uk, Google.com, and Nature Communications.

The ability to speak is something most of us take for granted. However, unexpected events such as strokes and paralysis can cause a previously healthy individual to suddenly lose that power.

What some do not realize, though, is in many cases the individual has retained — or will soon retain — their ability to linearly think.

A new device has been created for those individuals who have lost the ability to communicate traditionally, that enables brain waves to be translated into words.

Let us explore further.

“Mind-Reading Device,” 2022

Last month, news broke of a new de facto “mind-reading” machine that helps translate thought into written speech. The applications of the new device are significant, and are being looked upon as an aide to certain stroke victims, and sufferers of related ailments, who have lost the ability to speak.

LiveScience.com featured a story on the device, entitled “1st Patient With New 'Mind-Reading' Device Uses Brain Signals to Write,” that elaborated on the invention.

As excerpted from the article: A man who developed paralysis and lost his ability to speak following a stroke can now communicate using a system that translates his brain's electrical signals into individual letters, allowing him to craft whole words and sentences in real time.

The article goes on to state: To use the device, which receives signals from electrodes implanted in his brain, the man silently attempts to say code words that stand in for the 26 letters of the alphabet, according to a new report, published Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the journal Nature Communications . These code words come from the NATO phonetic alphabet, in which "alpha" stands for the letter A, "bravo" for B and so on.

DailyStar.co.uk elaborated on the technology in its report, “World First Mind-Reading Device Lets Paralyzed Man 'Speak' For First Time in 18 Years.”

From the article: A new AI brain scanner made medical history as a paralysed man used it to type words on a screen just by thinking them. The volunteer, named only as Pancho, cannot speak after suffering a severe stroke aged 20 following a car crash in 2003. Electrodes implanted in his brain transmitted signals to a computer that displayed his words in sci-fi like scenes. Researchers at the University of California hope they will help transform the lives of people who are left unable to speak. Study lead author Dr David Moses said: "This is the first time someone just naturally trying to say words could be decoded into words just from brain activity.

Conclusion

The device is widely expected, as a targeted Google search will verify, to become increasingly available in hospitals and medical centers nationwide.

