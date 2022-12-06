Walmart CEO Warns of Case-By-Case Store Closures and Price Jumps if Store Thefts Continue

Joel Eisenberg

The rise of crime in some locations is leading executives to consider permanent closures and price increases.

WalmartPhoto byWalmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNBC.com, Google.com, and The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USChamber.com).

Introduction

As I have reported in recent weeks on NewsBreak, a rash of crime including shootings, thefts, and arson have both temporarily and indefinitely shuttered individual U.S. Walmart locations throughout the country.

Today, in a rare televised interview, the company CEO has warned of substantial repercussions should store-related crime, theft in particular, continue.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

According to a November 6th report from CNBC.com, entitled “Walmart CEO Says Shoplifting Could Lead to Price Jumps and Store Closures,” the company must fix these issues over time or the aforementioned repercussions are on the table.

As excerpted from the article, which includes an embedded video of the CNBC television interview referenced: Walmart stores across the U.S. are grappling with an uptick in shoplifting that could lead to higher prices and closed stores if the problem persists, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Tuesday. “Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“We’ve got safety measures, security measures that we’ve put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that’s normally how we approach it,” McMillon said.

The article goes on to state other similar big retailers, such as Target, have also been impacted by the wave of thefts, which some online analysts, as a targeted Google search will verify, are blaming on modern-day inflation.

Smaller retailers are also suffering, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in its September 22nd report, “Small Retailers Report Increases in Retail Theft, Raise Prices to Offset Losses.”

The report states: Over half (56%) of small businesses in the retail sector say they have been victims of shoplifting in the past year, according to a new survey released today by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Fifty percent of small retailers say the issue has gotten worse over the past year, and 46% of them have been forced to increase their prices over the past year as a result of shoplifting.  

Conclusion

The inflationary issues as discussed in this piece are reportedly adding to the degree of thefts worldwide in retail outlets large and small.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

