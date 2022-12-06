10,000 Free Grand Slam Meals Daily to Be Given Away by Denny’s Until December 16th.

Joel Eisenberg

The company states this new promotion is their way of showing appreciation to its customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z92uO_0jZRvoqx00
Denny’sPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: PennLive.com and Dennys.com.

Introduction

My recent article about the Denny’s restaurant chain, November 7th’s “Denny’s Offering Limited Edition $5.99 T-Shirt That Lets Owners Receive Free Breakfast For a Year,” is particularly relevant to this present piece due to a promotional parallel.

As excerpted from the article: The Denny’s restaurant chain has announced a new promotion they claim is valued at $2186.00. For 150 customers who successfully order a limited edition $5.99 T-shirt, the company will reward them with free breakfast — the “Everyday Value Slam” — for one full year.

Now comes word of a substantially larger promotion for Denny’s customers, one that will remain in force until December 16.

Let us explore further.

Denny’s, 2022

According to a December 6th article from PennLive.com, entitled “Denny’s is Giving Away 10,000 Free Grand Slam Meals a Day. Here’s How to Get Yours,” the new offer begins today.

From the article, which quotes from a Denny’s press release (and uses promotional company terminology therein): If you are not a Denny’s Rewards member yet, sign up ASAP. America’s Favorite Diner is giving away 10,000 Grand Slam meals every day through Dec. 16 to rewards club members. That’s not all - Denny’s also will surprise rewards members with other offers including free pancakes, soft drinks and delivery added to their digital offers wallet.

The article contains a quote from the company’s president, who explains the offer’s rationale: “The holidays are all about giving. To show our appreciation for our fans the Denny’s way, not only are we giving 120,000 Denny’s Rewards Members the chance to redeem a Grand Slam on us, but we are spreading extra delicious holiday cheer with unexpected perks, freebies and deals,” said Denny’s President John Dillon.

Conclusion

The offer may be generous — and may, in fact, help many — but a caveat should also be acknowledged that once an individual signs up for a “rewards program” such as this, that person is now on the company’s list of marketing targets. Other offers or unrelated promotions will likely appear over emails and texts for the foreseeable future.

Regardless, in the event of new Denny’s updates of interest, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dennys# Food# Restaurants# Business# Money

Comments / 23

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
140476 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Sam’s Club Discounts Membership For a Limited Time as Costco Plans an Upcoming Membership Hike

The new membership fee is presently available but will shortly expire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close

The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.

Read full story
73 comments
New York City, NY

Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023

The stalwart home furnishings chain is moving on from a high-profile early-December closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, IKEA.com, and Thrillest.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Medical “Breakthrough” Reported For Early Detection of Heart Disease

With the help of AI modeling, the apparent milestone is related to an improved technique in ultrasound imaging. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to heart disease, or who suspects a heart disease diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to the following medical outlets: RWJBH.com and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Read full story

Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2023

The beleaguered entity, in the midst of a mass location expansion, is facing shuttered stores resulting from unanswered safety-related citations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com, Investor.DollarGeneral.com, OSHA, and The U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
50 comments

Long John Silver’s Has Quietly Closed Hundreds of Locations Throughout the U.S. What Are Their Plans For 2023?

The restaurant at its peak operated 1500 locations. That number has since been decreased by nearly two-thirds. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KokomoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, QSRMagazine.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Reportedly to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans to its Customers

The new financial service is expected to be effectuated in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheInformation.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

Read full story
64 comments

Handwritten Beethoven Manuscript Stolen by Nazis Returned to Family of Original Owners

The manuscript has been in the collection of The Moravian Museum in Czechoslovakia for over 80 years. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:JewishVirtualLibrary.org, SmithsonianMag.com, Brittanica.com, MZM.cz, and TimesofIsrael.com.

Read full story
1 comments

An Exploration of Anti-Depressants and Possible Memory Loss Side Effects

A common side effect of a class of anti-depressants is a notable degree of memory loss. How to balance symptoms remains a mystery to some patients. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to this piece, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis of any sort, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to accredited organizations and media outlets, including:MayoClinic.org, RXISK.org, and AARP.org.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Undergoes Further Sweeping Changes and “Improvements”

Partially in response to a recent shoplifting wave, the company is instituting operational upgrades. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, WSJ.com, and GoBankingRates.com.

Read full story
56 comments

Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations

Whereas earlier note of multiple closings were dismissed by the company, Big Lots! recently announced a spate of permanent shutterings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, CNN.com, and BigLots.com.

Read full story
8 comments

JOANN Stores Permanently Closing Multiple Locations. What This Means For the Struggling Company.

Rumors abound as to the future of the stalwart entity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS8.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Olive Garden Manager Fired For Anti-Time-Off Memo: “If Your Dog Died, You Need to Bring Him in and Prove it to Us!”

The ill-fated employee continued the words in a lengthy diatribe. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Fortune.com, Facebook.com, and NYPost.com.

Read full story
14 comments

The Dramatic Rise of Self-Described “Psychics” in the 2020s

The number of individuals training in cold-reading techniques and other tricks of the psychic trade has dramatically up-ticked since the advent of 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, McGill.ca, AARP.com, and Goodreads.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Newport, PA

Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 Years

The stalwart location is scheduled to shutter on December 23rd. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cracked.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and PennLive.com.

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

Update: Sally Beauty Supply Permanently Closing 350 Stores Before End of Year

One of the most highly-trafficked of all beauty retailers continues to cut locations prior to 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SallyBeautyHoldings.com, GlobeSt.com, and WOKV.com.

Read full story
109 comments
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License

Following a test-run of 100 company restaurants, a stalwart location is seeking to add alcohol to its menu. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WHMI.com, ScrapeHero.com, and MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy