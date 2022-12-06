10,000 Free Grand Slam Meals Daily to Be Given Away by Denny’s Until December 16th.

The company states this new promotion is their way of showing appreciation to its customers.

Denny’s Photo by iStock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: PennLive.com and Dennys.com.

Introduction

My recent article about the Denny’s restaurant chain, November 7th’s “Denny’s Offering Limited Edition $5.99 T-Shirt That Lets Owners Receive Free Breakfast For a Year,” is particularly relevant to this present piece due to a promotional parallel.

As excerpted from the article: The Denny’s restaurant chain has announced a new promotion they claim is valued at $2186.00. For 150 customers who successfully order a limited edition $5.99 T-shirt, the company will reward them with free breakfast — the “Everyday Value Slam” — for one full year.

Now comes word of a substantially larger promotion for Denny’s customers, one that will remain in force until December 16.

Let us explore further.

Denny’s, 2022

According to a December 6th article from PennLive.com, entitled “Denny’s is Giving Away 10,000 Free Grand Slam Meals a Day. Here’s How to Get Yours,” the new offer begins today.

From the article, which quotes from a Denny’s press release (and uses promotional company terminology therein): If you are not a Denny’s Rewards member yet, sign up ASAP. America’s Favorite Diner is giving away 10,000 Grand Slam meals every day through Dec. 16 to rewards club members. That’s not all - Denny’s also will surprise rewards members with other offers including free pancakes, soft drinks and delivery added to their digital offers wallet.

The article contains a quote from the company’s president, who explains the offer’s rationale: “The holidays are all about giving. To show our appreciation for our fans the Denny’s way, not only are we giving 120,000 Denny’s Rewards Members the chance to redeem a Grand Slam on us, but we are spreading extra delicious holiday cheer with unexpected perks, freebies and deals,” said Denny’s President John Dillon.

Conclusion

The offer may be generous — and may, in fact, help many — but a caveat should also be acknowledged that once an individual signs up for a “rewards program” such as this, that person is now on the company’s list of marketing targets. Other offers or unrelated promotions will likely appear over emails and texts for the foreseeable future.

Regardless, in the event of new Denny’s updates of interest, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

