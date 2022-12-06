Sudden, Unexpected Change Within Costco Results in Over 1800 Employees Laid-Off With No Warning

Joel Eisenberg

The change was entirely unanticipated, according to staff involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVIlN_0jZOBuKo00
CostcoPhoto byCostco.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: VVNG.com, WirelessAdvocates.com, TMO.report, Reddit.com, and Twitter.com.

Introduction

Costco appears to have been blindsided this week with the sudden closure of Wireless Advocates, the entity responsible for operating the warehouse superchain’s phone kiosks.

Over 1800 employees of Wireless Advocates have been laid off in the process.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

According to multiple reports, the warehouse superchain’s corporate office was, along with store employees, taken aback by the Wireless Advocates’ apparent permanent shuttering. For one, VVNG.com’s report, “Over 1800 Employees Laid Off at Wireless Advocate Inside Costco Wholesale Stores,“ supports that contention.

As excerpted from the VVNG.com report: Over 1800 employees were laid off at Wireless Advocates which operates the phone kiosks inside Costco Wholesale stores. A local Costco representative said staff is just becoming aware that all their phone kiosks abruptly ceased operations at all Costco Warehouses on December 5, 2022... An email sent to Costco employees Monday afternoon read, “As of this morning wireless advocates has ceased operations effective immediately and is no longer doing business.”

Said employees were advised by Costco to contact Wireless Advocates’ customer service, but the calls have remained unanswered and the entity’s website has been rendered non-operational.

The article went on to state: Wireless Advocates operates retail kiosks and online sales activities for retail partners including 535 Costco Wholesale Kiosks, and 65 Army & Air Force Exchange Services Kiosks operating at various military bases, according to the website which was taken offline Monday.

TMO.report clarifies, in their piece titled “Company Responsible For Mobile Sales in Costco Implodes Overnight,” that the employees were placed at Costco but worked for the ill-fated Wireless Advocates.

From the December 5th article: Mobile carriers in the US, including T-Mobile, have partnerships with retail outlets to sell services to customers visiting those stores. T-Mobile made a big deal about expanding to “National Retail” back in September of 2021. Unfortunately it looks like the company responsible for mobile sales in Costco, called Wireless Advocates, has suddenly shut down without notice. According to posts on Reddit, Wireless Advocates LLC has completely and suddenly ceased all business operations as of today, December 5th. Costco was apparently blindsided by the news, finding out along with employees that the partnership was ending due to company shutdown.

Conclusion

Individuals claiming to be now former employees working in the Wireless Advocates side of Costco have taken to social media to express anger and resentment over losing their jobs so close to Christmas and related holidays.

“I am a manager, we knew nothing about this until the call this morning,” a Wireless Advocates worker shared on Twitter Monday, saying they were told they were being laid off via a conference call that lasted about 1 minute.

In the event of pertinent updates on this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Phones# Business# Money# Jobs

Comments / 217

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
140476 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Sam’s Club Discounts Membership For a Limited Time as Costco Plans an Upcoming Membership Hike

The new membership fee is presently available but will shortly expire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close

The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.

Read full story
73 comments
New York City, NY

Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023

The stalwart home furnishings chain is moving on from a high-profile early-December closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, IKEA.com, and Thrillest.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Medical “Breakthrough” Reported For Early Detection of Heart Disease

With the help of AI modeling, the apparent milestone is related to an improved technique in ultrasound imaging. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to heart disease, or who suspects a heart disease diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to the following medical outlets: RWJBH.com and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Read full story

Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2023

The beleaguered entity, in the midst of a mass location expansion, is facing shuttered stores resulting from unanswered safety-related citations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com, Investor.DollarGeneral.com, OSHA, and The U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
50 comments

Long John Silver’s Has Quietly Closed Hundreds of Locations Throughout the U.S. What Are Their Plans For 2023?

The restaurant at its peak operated 1500 locations. That number has since been decreased by nearly two-thirds. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KokomoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, QSRMagazine.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Reportedly to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans to its Customers

The new financial service is expected to be effectuated in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheInformation.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

Read full story
64 comments

Handwritten Beethoven Manuscript Stolen by Nazis Returned to Family of Original Owners

The manuscript has been in the collection of The Moravian Museum in Czechoslovakia for over 80 years. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:JewishVirtualLibrary.org, SmithsonianMag.com, Brittanica.com, MZM.cz, and TimesofIsrael.com.

Read full story
1 comments

An Exploration of Anti-Depressants and Possible Memory Loss Side Effects

A common side effect of a class of anti-depressants is a notable degree of memory loss. How to balance symptoms remains a mystery to some patients. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to this piece, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis of any sort, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to accredited organizations and media outlets, including:MayoClinic.org, RXISK.org, and AARP.org.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Undergoes Further Sweeping Changes and “Improvements”

Partially in response to a recent shoplifting wave, the company is instituting operational upgrades. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, WSJ.com, and GoBankingRates.com.

Read full story
56 comments

Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations

Whereas earlier note of multiple closings were dismissed by the company, Big Lots! recently announced a spate of permanent shutterings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, CNN.com, and BigLots.com.

Read full story
8 comments

JOANN Stores Permanently Closing Multiple Locations. What This Means For the Struggling Company.

Rumors abound as to the future of the stalwart entity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS8.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Olive Garden Manager Fired For Anti-Time-Off Memo: “If Your Dog Died, You Need to Bring Him in and Prove it to Us!”

The ill-fated employee continued the words in a lengthy diatribe. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Fortune.com, Facebook.com, and NYPost.com.

Read full story
14 comments

The Dramatic Rise of Self-Described “Psychics” in the 2020s

The number of individuals training in cold-reading techniques and other tricks of the psychic trade has dramatically up-ticked since the advent of 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, McGill.ca, AARP.com, and Goodreads.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Newport, PA

Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 Years

The stalwart location is scheduled to shutter on December 23rd. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cracked.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and PennLive.com.

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

Update: Sally Beauty Supply Permanently Closing 350 Stores Before End of Year

One of the most highly-trafficked of all beauty retailers continues to cut locations prior to 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SallyBeautyHoldings.com, GlobeSt.com, and WOKV.com.

Read full story
109 comments
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License

Following a test-run of 100 company restaurants, a stalwart location is seeking to add alcohol to its menu. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WHMI.com, ScrapeHero.com, and MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy