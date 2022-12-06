Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests

Joel Eisenberg

Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPmEa_0jZEDUnS00
Cancer CellsPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including: World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.

Introduction

Many of us have lost friends or family to cancer. The World Health Organization states the following: Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancers. Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity. Cancer-causing infections, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis, are responsible for approximately 30% of cancer cases in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Many cancers can be cured if detected early and treated effectively.

On October 27, NewsBreak published my article, “Major Cancer Breakthroughs Reported,” which excerpted two then-recent pieces: “Cancer Breakthrough on the Horizon as Experimental Drug Blocks Tumour-Creating Gene,” from Metro.co.uk, and “Stanford Researchers Make a Cancer Breakthrough – Clever Synthesis of Rare Cancer-Fighting Compound,” from SciTechDaily.com.

As excerpted from the SciTechDaily.com piece: The EBC-46 compound, also known as tigilanol tiglate, functions by promoting a localized immune response against tumors. The response shatters the blood vessels of the tumor, ultimately killing the cancerous cells. Following its very high success rate in treating a particular kind of cancer in dogs, clinical trials testing EBC-46 in humans have recently begun.

Now, along with these optimistic news pieces comes yet another that is yielding major early results.

Let us explore further.

Cancer Research, 2022

On December 2nd, DailyMail.co.uk published a promising report on cancer research with the following lengthy title: “EXCLUSIVE: 'It Feels Like Winning the Lottery': Three Terminal Cancer Patients See Their Disease 'VANISH' Thanks to Experimental Vaccine That Melts Away Tumors in Months and Trains Body to Seek and Destroy the Disease.”

The report detailed a new treatment, created by Mount Sinai in New York, that has exhibited remarkable efficacy in early tests with terminal patients.

From the report: After a 20-plus-year battle with cancer and 12 brutal rounds of surgery and treatment, Stephanie Gangi was ready to give up... Ms Gangi was put on a last-resort trial in New York for patients whose cancers have spread around the body and become virtually incurable, known as 'metastatic'. She was one of 10 patients in the study, alongside William Morrison, 53, and Anna Bochenski, 51, who are either in partial or complete remission, despite being given just years to live. They were given a vaccine — developed at the famous Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan, New York — that rapidly melts away the primary tumor and teaches the body to hunt and kill cancer cells that have spread elsewhere.

In terms of specific methodology, the report states: People diagnosed with metastatic cancer often have very poor survival chances. With some cancers, the five-year survival rate is just six percent, according to the Mayo Clinic. The vaccine is injected directly into tumors, meaning only patients with external cancerous masses can currently benefit. It contains a higher dose of a naturally occurring protein that rapidly multiplies levels of dendritic cells in the body - also known as 'professor' cells. They kill the tumor and teach T cells in the body to be on the lookout for rogue cancer cells that have spread elsewhere.

The report goes on to acknowledge this new vaccine is among hundreds of experimental cancer vaccines and medicines in early trials, with varying degrees of efficacy.

Conclusion

To be clear, no scientist or doctor has yet reported a cure for cancer; however, the news that has been covered in these most recent reports are causing cautious optimism worldwide.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

