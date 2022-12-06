Atlanta, GA

Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

Reasons for the closures have not yet been formally announced, yet all are considered unexpected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGnsU_0jZ7U19h00
KrogerPhoto byKroger.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com, Kroger.com, and Fox5Atlanta.com.

Introduction

On December 2nd, a longstanding Kroger store on Commerce Drive in Decatur, Atlanta, permanently shuttered. The Kroger company announced it closed the location due to declining revenue and failure to make a profit.

This is not unusual in the world of retail markets, or brick and mortar businesses in general, as strategic closures of underperforming locations are common and frequently an aide to balance sheets. Kroger, as with said other businesses in general, has closed stores before for this reason and they will again.

At the end of this week, however, Kroger will close another location in Atlanta, reports a local Fox 5 news outlet, and others are also scheduled for closure prior to the new year… though the reason is not yet known.

The company has yet to announce their rationale for the upcoming closings.

Let us explore further.

Kroger, 2022

According to a December 5th article from The-Sun.com, entitled “SHUTTING DOWN; Kroger Closing Several Stores Starting This Week – See the Locations on the Chopping Block,” word of the spate of current closures was unexpected.

As excerpted from the article: Customers will no longer be able to shop at certain Kroger stores. The store, which has had its doors open for nearly 50 years, will shutdown because its lease is scheduled to expire next year. That Kroger is located on 3330 Piedmont Rd NE in Buckhead and will close on Friday, December 9.

As for the two other imminent closings referenced above, they are also in Atlanta and the addresses are as follows:

  • 3871 Peachtree Road, NE, 30319
  • 2452 Morosgo Way, 30324

The-Sun.com further stated they had reached out to Kroger for comment to see if there were any other planned store closures, though the answer to that question remained unanswered.

Per the article, Kroger.com maintains a store locator tool that keeps an up-to-date list of current location closures. Enter the zip code of a given location to search for store status.

Conclusion

There is no evidence that the current Kroger closings are representative of further decisions by the company, or regarding the company in general.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kroger# Stores# Supermarkets# Money# Business

Comments / 20

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
140476 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Sam’s Club Discounts Membership For a Limited Time as Costco Plans an Upcoming Membership Hike

The new membership fee is presently available but will shortly expire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close

The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.

Read full story
73 comments
New York City, NY

Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023

The stalwart home furnishings chain is moving on from a high-profile early-December closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, IKEA.com, and Thrillest.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Medical “Breakthrough” Reported For Early Detection of Heart Disease

With the help of AI modeling, the apparent milestone is related to an improved technique in ultrasound imaging. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to heart disease, or who suspects a heart disease diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to the following medical outlets: RWJBH.com and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Read full story

Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2023

The beleaguered entity, in the midst of a mass location expansion, is facing shuttered stores resulting from unanswered safety-related citations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com, Investor.DollarGeneral.com, OSHA, and The U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
50 comments

Long John Silver’s Has Quietly Closed Hundreds of Locations Throughout the U.S. What Are Their Plans For 2023?

The restaurant at its peak operated 1500 locations. That number has since been decreased by nearly two-thirds. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KokomoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, QSRMagazine.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Reportedly to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans to its Customers

The new financial service is expected to be effectuated in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheInformation.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.

Read full story
64 comments

Handwritten Beethoven Manuscript Stolen by Nazis Returned to Family of Original Owners

The manuscript has been in the collection of The Moravian Museum in Czechoslovakia for over 80 years. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:JewishVirtualLibrary.org, SmithsonianMag.com, Brittanica.com, MZM.cz, and TimesofIsrael.com.

Read full story
1 comments

An Exploration of Anti-Depressants and Possible Memory Loss Side Effects

A common side effect of a class of anti-depressants is a notable degree of memory loss. How to balance symptoms remains a mystery to some patients. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to this piece, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis of any sort, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to accredited organizations and media outlets, including:MayoClinic.org, RXISK.org, and AARP.org.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Undergoes Further Sweeping Changes and “Improvements”

Partially in response to a recent shoplifting wave, the company is instituting operational upgrades. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, WSJ.com, and GoBankingRates.com.

Read full story
56 comments

Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations

Whereas earlier note of multiple closings were dismissed by the company, Big Lots! recently announced a spate of permanent shutterings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, CNN.com, and BigLots.com.

Read full story
8 comments

JOANN Stores Permanently Closing Multiple Locations. What This Means For the Struggling Company.

Rumors abound as to the future of the stalwart entity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS8.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Olive Garden Manager Fired For Anti-Time-Off Memo: “If Your Dog Died, You Need to Bring Him in and Prove it to Us!”

The ill-fated employee continued the words in a lengthy diatribe. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Fortune.com, Facebook.com, and NYPost.com.

Read full story
14 comments

The Dramatic Rise of Self-Described “Psychics” in the 2020s

The number of individuals training in cold-reading techniques and other tricks of the psychic trade has dramatically up-ticked since the advent of 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, McGill.ca, AARP.com, and Goodreads.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Newport, PA

Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 Years

The stalwart location is scheduled to shutter on December 23rd. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cracked.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and PennLive.com.

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

Update: Sally Beauty Supply Permanently Closing 350 Stores Before End of Year

One of the most highly-trafficked of all beauty retailers continues to cut locations prior to 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SallyBeautyHoldings.com, GlobeSt.com, and WOKV.com.

Read full story
109 comments
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor License

Following a test-run of 100 company restaurants, a stalwart location is seeking to add alcohol to its menu. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WHMI.com, ScrapeHero.com, and MoreThanTheCurve.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy