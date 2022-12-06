Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently Closing

Reasons for the closures have not yet been formally announced, yet all are considered unexpected.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com, Kroger.com, and Fox5Atlanta.com.

Introduction

On December 2nd, a longstanding Kroger store on Commerce Drive in Decatur, Atlanta, permanently shuttered. The Kroger company announced it closed the location due to declining revenue and failure to make a profit.

This is not unusual in the world of retail markets, or brick and mortar businesses in general, as strategic closures of underperforming locations are common and frequently an aide to balance sheets. Kroger, as with said other businesses in general, has closed stores before for this reason and they will again.

At the end of this week, however, Kroger will close another location in Atlanta, reports a local Fox 5 news outlet, and others are also scheduled for closure prior to the new year… though the reason is not yet known.

The company has yet to announce their rationale for the upcoming closings.

Let us explore further.

Kroger, 2022

According to a December 5th article from The-Sun.com, entitled “SHUTTING DOWN; Kroger Closing Several Stores Starting This Week – See the Locations on the Chopping Block,” word of the spate of current closures was unexpected.

As excerpted from the article: Customers will no longer be able to shop at certain Kroger stores. The store, which has had its doors open for nearly 50 years, will shutdown because its lease is scheduled to expire next year. That Kroger is located on 3330 Piedmont Rd NE in Buckhead and will close on Friday, December 9.

As for the two other imminent closings referenced above, they are also in Atlanta and the addresses are as follows:

3871 Peachtree Road, NE, 30319

2452 Morosgo Way, 30324

The-Sun.com further stated they had reached out to Kroger for comment to see if there were any other planned store closures, though the answer to that question remained unanswered.

Per the article, Kroger.com maintains a store locator tool that keeps an up-to-date list of current location closures. Enter the zip code of a given location to search for store status.

Conclusion

There is no evidence that the current Kroger closings are representative of further decisions by the company, or regarding the company in general.

In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.